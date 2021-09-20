| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

TV Review: Apple’s Morning Show has nothing at its core

WEEKEND’S BEST AND WORST

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show Expand

Close

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

Pat Stacey

THE first season of The Morning Show (Apple TV+), the ultra-glossy, super-expensive, star-studded (Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell) series that was supposed to announce the arrival of Apple as a major new force in the streaming marketplace, caused considerably less of a ripple than the release of the latest iPhone model.

It was eclipsed in the Emmy nominations by its Apple stablemate, the far more modest Ted Lasso. The collective “meh” might have been even louder had The Morning Show not caught a lucky break midway through production. The #MeToo movement exploded, prompting a rethink and a change of horses.

Instead of just being a series about the behind-the-scenes intrigues at a breakfast TV show, it became a series about the fallout from one of the show’s co-anchors, Mitch Kessler (Carell), being fired in a sexual misconduct scandal.

Most Watched

Privacy