TV Review: Apple’s Morning Show has nothing at its core

THE first season of The Morning Show (Apple TV+), the ultra-glossy, super-expensive, star-studded (Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell) series that was supposed to announce the arrival of Apple as a major new force in the streaming marketplace, caused considerably less of a ripple than the release of the latest iPhone model.

It was eclipsed in the Emmy nominations by its Apple stablemate, the far more modest Ted Lasso. The collective “meh” might have been even louder had The Morning Show not caught a lucky break midway through production. The #MeToo movement exploded, prompting a rethink and a change of horses.

Instead of just being a series about the behind-the-scenes intrigues at a breakfast TV show, it became a series about the fallout from one of the show’s co-anchors, Mitch Kessler (Carell), being fired in a sexual misconduct scandal.

Suddenly, The Morning Show felt relevant. Two years on, the Covid-delayed second season, kicking off on New Year’s Eve 2019 (a curious choice), finds Alex Levy (Aniston), no longer with the show, living in luxurious exile in a big cabin home in snowy Maine, where she’s writing a book about her life and career, and looking fabulous while chopping logs.

Back in New York, Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) is now the senior host and has a new on-screen partner, Eric Normani (Hasan Minhaj). There’s no sign of Carell in the first episode, but he’ll surely turn up soon.

But ratings have slipped, Eric is given the evening news job Bradley covets and slippery head of news Corey Ellison (Billy Crudup) wants to lure Alex back. Strip away the veneer of topicality and the series is a hollow star vehicle full of privileged characters it’s hard to give two hoots about.

Kin (RTÉ1, Sunday) does something that few dramas, let alone ones set in gangland, do. It takes its time. Anyone tuning in expecting an escalation of the violence after the climactic killing of an innocent teenage member of the Kinsella clan in last week’s opener was left waiting.

Maybe this won’t be to the liking of devotees of Love/Hate, which in its final couple of seasons became little more than a tedious game of tit-for-tat with maximum killings and minimum character development (especially with regard to the women in the cast, who ended up as little more than set dressing).

I’m not so sure the Love/Hate audience is the one Kin is chasing anyway, despite the inevitable, tiresome comparisons. The second instalment was the definition of slow-burn storytelling, with not so much as a shot fired in anger.

There was plenty of menace, however, much of it provided by Ciarán Hinds as gang boss Eamon Cunningham, a man so confident of his own invincibility he believes he can just swat aside any threat of retaliation by his opposite number Frank Kinsella (Aidan Gillen) by throwing him a supermarket bag stuffed with blood money.

Frank, knowing his family is outnumbered and outgunned, is prepared to swallow his pride to keep the peace. The dead boy’s father Jimmy (Emmett J Scanlan) has other ideas, of course, and wants his brother Mikey (Charlie Cox) to help him take revenge.

The conflicted Mikey’s backstory is being fed to us in small pieces. We learned this week he was responsible for the death of his partner, the mother of his teenage daughter Anna (Hannah Adeogun), who’s now living with her grandmother. As it stands, we don’t know the how or the why.

When he’s told his chances of being allowed to contact Anna are next to zero, it’s inevitable he’s going to be pulled back into the family business just when he thought he was out.

Mikey has emerged as one of Kin’s two most intriguing characters. The other is Jimmy’s wife Amanda, brilliantly played by Clare Dunne. In an interesting turning point, we see her grief transform into anger then bloodthirsty rage, and it’s she who ends up pressing Mikey to seek revenge the most.

There’s still a long way to go (there are eight episodes and not, as I mistakenly stated last week, six), but so far Kin is steering a confident course. It’s also the most visually arresting Irish drama series we’ve ever seen.

