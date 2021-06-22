TV review: Aerobics dramedy ‘Physical’ is yet another rotten Apple TV offering

As a fully committed member of the iPhone Evangelists Club, I will never, ever renounce my device. My iPhone is to me what Charlton Heston’s firearm was to him. Except you can’t use it to shoot people, obviously.

If you want to part me from it, you’ll have to prise it from my cold, dead hands. There are other, cheaper smartphones on the market, I know, and I imagine they’re just fine. But they’re simply not for me.

The only androids I’m interested in are the ones in science fiction stories.

Now, if only Apple was even half at good at making a television series as it is at making phones.

Apple TV+ has been at it for close to two years at this stage, yet it’s still struggling to come up with the big breakout hit that will turn it into something more than just a nice extra you get free for a year when you purchase an Apple product.

The first season of its flagship series The Morning Show was a disappointment. It may have A-listers Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, plus a budget of $15m per episode, but it still has no clear sense of its own identity. Is it prestige drama or just an expensive soap?

A lot of people are quite fond of the sports comedy Ted Lasso; that, however, is not the kind of thing to have subscribers beating the door down. Nor is Dickinson, For All Mankind, The Mosquito Coast or any of the other Apple “originals” we’ve seen so far.

Its latest series, Physical, won’t be the one to crack the nut either, although it actually might just shatter your will to live.

Like the Netflix women’s wrestling comedy-drama GLOW, which was sadly cancelled after Covid-19 wrecked production beyond repair, Physical latches onto another 1980s phenomenon: aerobics.

Any resemblance between the two series is entirely superficial. Physical is billed as a dark comedy-drama. It’s dark, alright; so dark you’ll need a powerful torch to find any trace of humour, or for that matter, humanity.

Even at just 35 minutes, the episodes – 10 in all, three straight away and a new one every Friday – are exhausting. It’s Apple’s rottenest rotten apple to date.

Physical traps us inside the head of San Diego housewife/mother Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne), and it’s one miserable place to be. Sheila, an old hippie radical from Berkeley whose ideals have soured in Ronald Reagan’s America, hates the world and everyone in it, not least her husband Danny (Rory Scovel), a lecturer at a second-rate college.

When we first meet the couple at the tail-end of a dinner party, Danny is trying to persuade Sheila into a threesome with Simone (Ashley Liao), one of his adoring students.

Sheila’s hatred comes spewing out in her inner-monologue, which is so vicious it could defoliate whole forests. The relentless spray of invective, including against herself, who she seems to loathe most of all, quickly becomes grating.

It’s hard to tell exactly what’s eating Sheila. What she’s eating, on the other hand, is obvious from the start. Every day, after dropping her daughter off to playschool, she books into a cheap motel room, strips naked and binges on mountains of junk food, then pukes it all up again.

When Danny loses his job and decides to embark on a political career, planning to fund his campaign from their savings, Sheila can’t tell him her eating disorder (its traumatic roots will presumably be explained at some point) has eaten up their nest egg, leaving just €57 and some change.

Salvation arrives when Sheila discovers the aerobics class run by bubbly instructor Bunny (Della Sava), whose surfer dude boyfriend Tyler (Lou Taylor Pucci) is using the premises to shoot porn videos on the side.

Invigorated by aerobics, she also spies a monetary opportunity. She threatens to rat out Tyler’s porn sideline if the couple don’t give her a thousand dollars. Later, she persuades Bunny to let her run her own aerobics classes.

It’s made clear from the outset that aerobics will make Sheila rich and famous a few years down the line. It’s also made clear she’s a liar, a thief and a singularly unpleasant individual who only feigns an interest in people when they’re of some use to her.

I can’t find a single reason to make me want to stay the course with such a repellent character.