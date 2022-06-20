| 11.4°C Dublin

Tumbledown review: Drama was made in 1988, but time has not softened Falklands film’s punch

TUMBLEDOWN: Five out of five stars

Colin Firth as Falklands War veteran Lieutenant Robert Lawrence in Tumbledown, the controversial 1988 film

Close

Colin Firth as Falklands War veteran Lieutenant Robert Lawrence in Tumbledown, the controversial 1988 film

Pat Stacey

Revisiting old television dramas can sometimes be a deeply disappointing experience.

Programmes that once gripped viewers and seemed fresh and exciting can often look clunky and obvious.

