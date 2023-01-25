As Harold Wilson observed when he was British prime minister during the grim, dark days of the 1970s, “A week is a long time in politics.”

Were Wilson around today to witness the political and social turmoil in the USA, where things change at lightning speed, he might revise his time frame from a week to a day. Or perhaps even an hour.

With no disrespect to Richard Chambers, who’s a very fine broadcast journalist, I feared his documentary Trump’s Last Stand (Virgin Media 1, Tuesday) might be a case of trying to jump aboard a boat that’s already left the harbour.

It opened with Donald Trump’s announcement that he was running for president again, delivered from his Mar-a-Lago pad last November, right in the middle of a Republican Party existential crisis.

As far as many senior Republicans were concerned, Trump’s lustre was already wearing off at that point. Mere days after the candidates he endorsed had underperformed in the midterm elections (naturally, Trump lied and claimed the complete opposite), Republican grandees pointing the finger of blame for the setbacks at Trump needed the news that he was climbing back into the ring like they needed a hole in the head.

The landscape has been further altered since then. Trump is facing unprecedented legal jeopardy on several fronts, which with a bit of luck might eventually see him being fitted for orange prison overalls to go along with that fake tan.

While he’s currently the only Republican to declare a candidacy, the expectation is that Florida governor Ron DeSantis — arguably an even more dangerous threat to democracy than Trump — will also be chasing the nomination, and stands a better chance of becoming the Republican candidate.

In light of all this, and given that there’s been quite a few Trump documentaries already, there was a danger that a film looking at the damage the 45h president left in his wake and examining “the roadblocks”, as Chambers put it, facing his bid to return to the White House in 2024 might feel a little stale.

Refreshingly, Chambers strayed from the predictable path in his choice of interviewees, including heroic Washington, DC cop Dan Hodges, who nearly died defending the Capitol Building against Trump-inspired attackers, Parkland school shooting survivor Zoe Weissman, now an anti-gun violence activist, and publican Maurice Costigan from Portlaoise, who’s been based in the USA for a long time, but is so despairing of how ugly America has become that he and his family are considering leaving a country which he says, is “bordering on fascism”.

Dave Aronberg, the Palm Beach County Attorney and a former Democratic congressman, had a rather more optimistic view. He believes the majority of Americans are on the side of right — as opposed to far-right — and decency. The trouble is, the other side makes the most noise.

“Crazy always has more energy than sanity,” said distillery owner Denver Riggleman, a former army officer and Republican senator who’s drawn abuse for speaking out against QAnon.

Riggleman, who fears the Capitol riot was “just a warm-up” for much worse to come, said he’s lost friends and family who genuinely believe Donald Trump has a direct line to God.

“We have a facts-challenged community that’s going to be making policy for the United States,” he said.

Sooner or later, any documentary about Trumpism, no matter how many moderate, reasoned voices it platforms, will butt up against the utter derangement that’s gripping America, and this one was no different.

Taking a detour to Ave Maria, a town established in 2015 by the owner of Domino’s Pizza as a sort of Mecca for ultra-conservative Catholics, Chambers met elderly, Trump-supporting Offaly woman Mary Mitchell, who’s lived in Florida for decades.

She thinks Joe Biden is “a disgrace”, America and Ireland have “gone to hell”, and that Trump “did a great job when he was in”.

I could have done without the self-serving appearances by Mick Mulvaney and Sean Spicer, but otherwise this was a solid, often startling journey through Trumpland.

Rating: three stars