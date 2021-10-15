Trump’s assault on democracy, the return of the Roy family and Halloween mayhem from the muppets — the top TV to watch this week

Erin Smith, bereaved wife of MPD officer Jeffrey Smith, who responded to the January Capitol riots and later died by suicide

On January 6 last, a thousands-strong group of far-right ‘patriots’ marched on Washington DC’s Capitol building.

Peppered with neo-Nazis, white supremacists and Covid deniers, the mob was incensed by Donald Trump’s election defeat, which he never tired of telling them was a hoax.

During a tub-thumbing speech that day, Trump had beseeched his followers to “save America”, and warned them that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country any more”.

Before he was finished, the marchers were on the move.

In this feature-length documentary, we find out in some detail what happened next.

DC metropolitan police, Capitol police, rioters, and lawmakers within the besieged Capitol recall the events of that dreadful day, when democracy itself seemed on the point of collapsing.

Five people died, more than a hundred were injured, and four of the officers who responded to the riot subsequently took their own lives.

And of course it could have been so much worse: what might have happened if the mob had got their hands on Nancy Pelosi, or even vice president Mike Pence, whom they chanted about wanting to hang?

Meanwhile, Trump watched on, and as the riot escalated, refused to call out the National Guard. And he would always be reluctant to condemn the rioters, for they were doing his bidding, after all.

Four Hours at the Capitol, Wednesday, BBC2, 9pm

Film of the week

The Death of Stalin,

Sunday, BBC2, 11.15pm

Armando Iannucci’s sparkling satire takes us behind the scenes during one of the most momentous events in recent Russian history.

On March 1, 1953, after forcing his Politburo flunkies to drink with him until the wee small hours, Josef Stalin collapsed at his country home. He had suffered a massive cerebral haemorrhage, and would die three days later, but while he hovered at death’s door his underlings schemed as to who should succeed him.

All agreed it should not be Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin’s enforcer, a sociopath. And so the nimble-footed Nikita Khrushchev joined forces with wartime hero General Zhukov to stage a coup d’etat. Steve Buscemi plays the jovial, but ruthless, Khrushchev.

TV highlights of the week

SATURDAY

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC1, 7pm

Thirteen celebrities remain in the hunt for this year’s Strictly title, and another will be eliminated on Sunday depending on what happens on Saturday. Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly present.

Film

Bobby

TG4, 9.40pm

On June 5, 1968, staff and guests at LA’s Ambassador Hotel go about their business, not knowing that something dreadful is about to happen — the assassination of Bobby Kennedy. With Anthony Hopkins, Demi Moore.

Paris Police 1900

BBC4, 9pm

As all of Paris chatters about the imminent return of Alfred Dreyfus from Devil’s Island, Puybaraud has discovered Madame Lepine’s weakness.

SUNDAY

David Brophy’s Frontline Choir

RTÉ1, 6.30pm

As David prepares his choir of frontline healthcare workers for performance, he is blown away by their enthusiasm, and willingness to share their experiences of the pandemic.

Film

Pitch Perfect 3

RTÉ2, 9pm

Things go spectacularly wrong when the warring Bellas reunite to take part in a tour for US military forces overseas. Musical comedy, starring Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson.

Kin

RTÉ1, 9.30pm

Amanda is determined to make Viking pay for his action, and Michael has another meeting with the daughter he may not be able to protect. With Claire Dunne, Ciarán Hinds.

MONDAY

Succession

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

As season three of the acclaimed family saga opens, the Roys are reeling in the wake of Kendall’s surprise attack on his father, and open war seems likely. With Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong.

Film

Blue Story

Sky Movies Drama, 8pm

Best friends Timmy and Marco find themselves on rival sides when a vicious postcode war erupts in southeast London. Crime drama, starring Stephen Odubola, Michael Ward, Jo Martin.

The 2 Johnnies

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

The Johnnies attempt to muscle in on the ever-evolving world of competitive gaming, but will their own game, ‘Grand Theft Chicken Roll’, impress the experts?



TUESDAY

Champions League Live

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

With two wins from two, Liverpool have made the strongest possible start to their Champions League campaign, but tonight face a tough test, away to Atlético Madrid. Darragh Maloney presents.

Film

Side Effects

Sky Movies Drama, 9pm

When a psychiatrist is assigned to the case of a young woman with clinical depression who stabbed her husband while sleepwalking, he decides that she’s hiding something. Thriller, with Rooney Mara, Jude Law.

American Crime Story

BBC2, 9.15pm

Ryan Murphy tackles the chain of events that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. When Arkansas civil servant Paula Jones hears Monica Lewinsky’s story, she decides to sue the president for sexual harassment.



WEDNESDAY

UEFA Champions League

Virgin Media Two, 7pm

That loss away to Swiss side Young Boys has dented Manchester United’s hopes of smoothly advancing to the knockout stages, but a win at home to Atalanta tonight should settle the nerves.

Film

BlacKkKlansman

Film Four, 9pm

As if life wasn’t hard enough for Ron Stallworth as the only black officer in the Colorado Springs PD, he decides to infiltrate the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. 1970s crime drama, with John David Washington.



Shetland

BBC1, 9pm

When a prominent and unpopular Shetland islander is shot dead on his doorstep, DI Perez is spoilt for choice when it comes to potential suspects. With Douglas Henshall, Mark Bonnar.



THURSDAY

Guilt

BBC2, 9pm

An ambitious redevelopment plan has been announced for Edinburgh’s old port area, Leith, but in its way stands a rundown church and its fearless minister, Sandy, who’s not for budging.

Film

Halloween

BBC4, 10.50pm

Forty years after Michael Myers donned a mask and murdered dozens in the small town of Haddonfield, he escapes from a prison bus and starts killing again. Thriller, with Jamie Lee Curtis.



The Works Presents

RTÉ1, 11.15pm

John Kelly meets poet and essayist Doireann Ní Ghríofa, who writes in both Irish and English, to talk about her new collection of poems, To Star the Dark.



FRIDAY

Frank Zappa

BBC4, 9pm

Frank Zappa was just 53 years old when he died in 1993, but prior to that he created a remarkably diverse and witty body of music, songs and experimental films.

Film

Gosford Park

RTÉ1, 11.45pm

In Robert Altman’s masterful drama set in 1930s England, a shooting weekend at a country estate is rudely interrupted by a murder. With Helen Mirren.



COBRA: Cyberwar

Sky Showcase, 9pm

As the cyberattack continues to jam communications, the PM convenes an emergency meeting of COBRA.

Sheena McGinley’s stream of the week

The Muppets Haunted Mansion,

Disney+, streaming now

Looking for something spooky for all the family? Well, perhaps this isn’t it.

Why? Because John Stamos will scare the bejaysis out of your five-year-old, resulting in nightmares three nights in succession, that’s why!

By way of gauge; if you found The Muppets’ 1992 retelling of A Christmas Carol fierce haunting growing up, then prepared to be scared witless by this new featurette.

Riddled with all your favourite muppets, alongside the usual slew of fleeting celebrity cameos (with the exception of Will Arnett), expect a gansey-load of Gonzo alongside his facile friend Pepe the King Prawn. Naturally, there are (many) references to Disney’s lacklustre 2003 Eddie Murphy vehicle, but this is marginally funnier — largely thanks to its unapologetic proliferation of ‘dad jokes’.

For us adults, there are just enough nods to The Shining, plus it’s only 49 minutes long.

Also streaming…

The Trip

Netflix, streaming now

Ten years on from playing The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, whatever happened to Noomi Rapace after her dalliance with international fame as Lisbeth Salander?

Well, fans who haven’t been following her career to date, she’s now in this Nordic ode to Mr & Mrs Smith by way of War of The Roses and The Three Stooges.

For those seeking further information; Rapace is 50pc of a couple struggling to maintain their marriage. Lars’s career as a director has stalled out in soap operas, while Lisa hasn’t landed a part in years. Lars feels ignored, suspects he’s being cheated on, and struggles financially. Lisa thinks Lars is a spoiled, self-centred coward.

So, what do they do? They try to kill each other while holidaying in a remote cabin. And the locals don’t appreciate the noise.

Soul of a Nation

Disney+, streaming now

In a world increasingly filled with disinformation and revisionist history, Disney has provided this series — by Black people, for all people — showcasing the real Black experience in America.

I Know What You Did...

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Another “original” series inspired by a not-so-original premise; this eight-parter is based on the 1997 slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, which was — in turn — based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel.

What’s different this time around, apart from the actors? Precious little, but ’tis the season to be spooky, so your inner teen may get a kick out of it.

Stuck Together

Netflix, Wednesday

Is it too soon to have a slapstick French comedy about lockdown life during Covid?

Too late, it’s already been made and will be monopolising your Netflix landing page from midweek onwards.

Based around seven families that failed to escape to the countryside before the onset of Covid restrictions, it highlights just how annoying neighbours can become when you’re unable to leave your tiny Parisian apartment for three months straight.

There was no balcony bingo here, lads.

Found

Netflix, Wednesday

Amanda Lipitz’s documentary follows three adopted American teenage girls discovering that they’re blood-related cousins. Their online meeting inspires them to confront complicated questions, before embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to China in search of answers, and their lost history.



Sex, Love, & Goop

Netflix, Thursday

Firstly, I echo the ‘ew’ sentiment... Trademark salacious title aside; actor/vagina candle purveyor Gwyneth Paltrow, plus her legion of wellness minions, explore the realm of heightened intimacy.

With the aid of “experts”, this series follows couples as they learn methods to enhance relationships via more pleasurable sex.

As ever, there will be relentless writhing on massage tables, tears, and Wolverine claws.