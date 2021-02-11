| 0.4°C Dublin

‘Trump Takes on the World’ looks inside the madness of the former president’s foreign policy

This three-part BBC documentary, focusing on Trump’s bull-in-a-china-shop behaviour at the G7 and G20 summits, is worth the effort

Former US president Donald Trump. Photo by Shealah Craighead Expand

Former US president Donald Trump. Photo by Shealah Craighead

Pat Stacey

Opinion differs as to who originally came up with the description of newspapers as “the first rough draft of history”.

It’s often attributed to Phil Graham, publisher and subsequently co-owner of The Washington Post, who used the phrase in a speech in London in 1963.

A more likely contender, however, is Alan Barth, an editorial writer at the Post for 30 years, who’s believed to have coined the phrase in a column in 1943.

