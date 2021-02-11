‘Trump Takes on the World’ looks inside the madness of the former president’s foreign policy

Opinion differs as to who originally came up with the description of newspapers as “the first rough draft of history”.

It’s often attributed to Phil Graham, publisher and subsequently co-owner of The Washington Post, who used the phrase in a speech in London in 1963.

A more likely contender, however, is Alan Barth, an editorial writer at the Post for 30 years, who’s believed to have coined the phrase in a column in 1943.

In this age of round-the-clock TV news channels and digital media, history doesn’t require quite as many drafts as it once did.

Who needs to wait around for retrospective historical accounts to be written when you can see events like the storming of the Capitol Building in Washington unfold before your very eyes just by watching CNN?

But there’s still a place in this crazy world for good, solid, well-researched, expertly-crafted television documentaries like BBC2’s Trump Takes on the World.

You may think you don’t need yet another programme about the worst ever US president, since we’ve all spent the last four years simultaneously fascinated and repulsed by his behaviour.

You may even feel, entirely reasonably, that if you catch so much as a brief glimpse of that bloated orange face on your TV screen one more time, you’ll scream until you rupture a few blood vessels.

But this three-parter from veteran documentary producer Norma Percy, who’s been making incisive and compelling films for the BBC, PBS and other broadcasters for 35 years, is worth the effort.

The subject is Trump’s foreign policy, which was guided by his agenda of “America First” (he claimed ignorance of the term’s fascistic roots in 1930s US politics).

The first episode focused on his bull-in-a-china-shop behaviour at the G7 and G20 summits, when he pulled America out of the Paris Agreement and seemed to come within a whisker of withdrawing from NATO, too.

The quality of the talking heads — including so-called “adults in the room” like John Bolton, James Mattis, HR McMaster and KT McFarland, who were expected to put a brake on the then-president’s worst impulses — is top-notch.

The other world leaders had their first close-up encounter with Trump during this period, and the experience rattled all of them. The anecdotes and insider accounts ranged from the comical to the genuinely disturbing.

Former French president Francois Hollande, wearing an expression of amused bafflement throughout, recalled trying to raise several important matters at his first meeting with Trump. The encounter never got beyond Trump blathering on about his love of French food, wine and culture.

Malcolm Turnbull, the former Australian prime minister, said Trump buttonholed him at the G7 summit and, like an excited child, asked: “Do you want to see my skiff? It’s really cool!”

Turnbull, bewildered, assumed Trump meant a boat, but he was referring to his SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility), a shipping container-like room where, Trump said, “no one can hear you — not even the Chinese”. When Turnbull followed Trump inside, he discovered French President Emmanuel Macron was already there.

There were several stories here of Trump’s contemptuous attitude to his peers and how it threatened decades-old alliances. He considered Angela Merkel and Theresa May “weak” and “losers”.

All the NATO leaders were “deadbeats” — although Macron impressed him with a bone-shaking alpha-male handshake to match his own.

Perhaps most telling of all, though, was former under secretary of state Thomas Shannon’s account of the White House lunch held for May, during which Trump, upon learning Vladimir Putin had phoned, without anyone telling him, flipped out twice, throwing huge temper tantrums, his face turning “from orange to red”.

Still, better a red face than a red nuclear alert.

TRUMP TAKES ON THE WORLD (BBC2) ****