Top TV picks: Peaky Blinders returns, but without Aunt Polly

As we catch up with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in the final season of Peaky Blinders, set at the end of Prohibition in America, he’s something of a changed man

Sarah Castaing (Sofia Essaïdi) is taken off the case in The Promise

Pat Stacey

THE inclusion of Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), which was shot in Wicklow using predominantly Irish technical talent, in the IFTA nominations for best drama series is a bit of a head-scratcher, given it only arrives on the streamer today.

It’s a sequel, set a century after the original series. If you liked that, you’ll surely like this. Interestingly, the driving force behind it is Hollywood screenwriter Jeb Stuart, whose credits include Die Hard and The Fugitive.

