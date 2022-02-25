Top TV picks: Peaky Blinders returns, but without Aunt Polly

THE inclusion of Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), which was shot in Wicklow using predominantly Irish technical talent, in the IFTA nominations for best drama series is a bit of a head-scratcher, given it only arrives on the streamer today.

It’s a sequel, set a century after the original series. If you liked that, you’ll surely like this. Interestingly, the driving force behind it is Hollywood screenwriter Jeb Stuart, whose credits include Die Hard and The Fugitive.

The success of Squid Game made it inevitable that we’d see a flood of Korean dramas. The latest is Juvenile Justice (Netflix). It’s about a young judge faced with a dilemma when handling a case involving minors: should she punish them or show compassion?

Inside Culture with Mary Beard (BBC2, 7.30pm) is not the kind of programme likely to lure viewers away from the soaps, but the first in this new run deals with a subject we should all be concerned about: misogyny. She looks at how women down the ages have been stereotyped in stories and images, and how it affects modern attitudes.

New Belgian thriller Black-Out (All 4) is concerned with what its oddly-hyphenated title suggests. The prime minister’s daughter is kidnapped after a power cut plunges the country into darkness.

Rather than seeking a predictable ransom, however, the abductors make a baffling demand: keep the lights turned off. Geert Van Rampelberg and Ruth Becquart play the anti-terror agents on the case who discover something bigger is going on.

It’s a while since we’ve seen Patrick Kielty on our screens. He’s on The Late Late Show (RTÉ1, 9.35pm) to talk about his new stand-up tour and his first-ever starring role in a film.

Also on the bill are young singer CMAT, Theresa Haughey, who’s fostered more than 100 children over the last 20 years, and the stars and makers of Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl), which won a major prize at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival.

Tomorrow

HISTORY is repeating itself in the gripping dual-timeline French thriller-cum-psychological drama The Promise (BBC4, 9pm & 9.55pm) as detective Sarah Castaing (Sofia Essaïdi) finds she’s been taken off the case, echoing the experience of her father 20 years earlier. But prepare yourself for a major change in direction in this final double bill.

Sarah Castaing (Sofia Essaïdi) is taken off the case in The Promise

Sarah Castaing (Sofia Essaïdi) is taken off the case in The Promise

First shown in 1998, Bruce Springsteen: A Secret History (BBC2, 9pm) finds the great man in expansive mood as he talks about his life and career from his home in New Jersey.

The interview is peppered with cracking archive footage, including his legendary 1975 gig at London’s Hammersmith Odeon, and Bruce ventures out to give acoustic performances of some of his hits and lesser-known songs in a local bar.

You have to wonder sometimes if the people running our national broadcaster have any actual interest in television. Scheduling Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win (RTÉ1, 8.40pm) — a month-old import from ITV — in prime time on Saturday night is lazy enough. Scheduling it after the end of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (Virgin Media 1, 7pm) simply beggars belief.

The thinking seems to be that as long as we have The Tommy Tiernan Show (RTÉ1, 10.05pm), we can do anything.

Sunday

THE inevitable question as the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders (BBC1, 9pm) kicks off is how it will cope with the loss of the brilliant Helen McCrory, who tragically died of cancer in April of last year, aged just 52.

Her character, Aunt Polly, was in many ways the beating heart of the series.

The answer comes at the beginning of the episode (all I can say is it’s a fitting farewell) and then the plot jumps forward to 1933, when Prohibition in America is about to end.

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is something of a changed man — although not changed enough to get out of the gangster business, which has brought him to a remote island off Newfoundland.

A little over half-a-million people watched last week’s opening episode of Room to Improve (RTÉ1, 9.30pm) — roughly 100,000 more than watched the previous Friday’s Late Late Show.

There’s only one thing for it: Ryan Tubridy is just going to have to have Dermot Bannon on the show more often. The man is clearly a magnet for a certain kind of viewer. Probably not the kind I’d want to meet, mind you.

Thankfully, Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History (BBC1, 7pm) has nothing to do with those awful Harry Potter spin-off films. Stephen Fry sets out to find if mythical creatures such as mermaids and dragons have their roots in real-world animals.

That wonderful actor Stanley Tucci is now almost as renowned for his culinary skills and popular cookery books as for his performances. His Emmy-winning series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (BBC2, 7.20pm), which aired on CNN in the US, sees him explore his culinary roots. The six-part journey begins in Naples.

If you were riveted to the first two instalments of Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America (BBC2 NI, 11pm; other regions 10pm), you’ll have to be riveted to this final part an hour later than usual. BBC Northern Ireland decided to push it down the schedule to make room for a couple of local programmes.

He’s examined the pornography business in the past, but here he wants to know if it’s been affected by the MeToo movement.