Tony Connelly: A Hidden History: ‘This fine film should open a few eyes – and with a bit of luck, maybe a few minds too’

Tony Connelly: A Hidden History on RTÉ – 4 stars

IRISH history is never simple. It’s black and white only in old photographs and newsreel footage. The reality is always greyer, messier, more complicated – although it suits some people’s interests to pretend otherwise.

It was always easier to burnish the nationalist myth if, for instance, you ignored the fact that 200,000 Irishmen, my grandfather among them, served in the British armed forces during the First World War.

Irishmen were still signing up even after the 1916 Easter Rising, the event which supposedly sent nationalistic fervour surging like electricity through the veins of every Irish person.

We’ve got rather better over the years at acknowledging these inconvenient truths.

You’re never going to get through to every historically ignorant bonehead out there, but RTÉ’s Decade of Centenaries documentary strand has done sterling work in illuminating the grey areas the history schoolbooks skimmed over or ignored.

Another one, the difficult, often perilous, position Catholic members of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) – as the majority were – found themselves in during the most violent, divisive period in the country’s history, is explored in Tony Connelly: A Hidden History (RTÉ1, today), a highly personal documentary by RTÉ’s Europe Editor.

Full disclosure: I know Tony – we used to work together in the Irish Independent features department in the 90s – and I like him, although I haven’t seen him in a long time.

Luckily, there’s much to like, and much to be moved by, in the film.

The subject is a man he knew of, yet knew precious little about: his grandfather Michael Connelly, who served in the RIC and, following its disbandment after partition, the RUC, which involved facing new hostilities.

Tony, whose grandfather died eight months before he was born, had heard the story of how, in 1920, Michael, then an RIC constable, had narrowly escaped being shot dead by an IRA gunman, who apparently changed his mind at the last second because Michael had his four-year-old son with him.

He was one of the lucky ones. RIC men were considered fair game during the War of Independence. They were shot in cold blood in shops, pubs, hospitals, outside churches and in one case even while attending a fire.

The methods were particularly brutal. They were usually shot in the head or the back at close range. More often than not, the presence of children was no deterrent to the assassins.

Broadly following the template of the ever popular Who Do You Think You Are?, Tony sifts through archive documents and photographs, talks to historians and to his own father, Tim, as he pieces together a vivid portrait of the kind of man his grandfather was, the invidious position his job placed him in and the threat of death he endured every day.

Michael was born in Galway. The RIC offered good prospects to young, poor Catholic men who would otherwise have had little chance of earning a decent wage. But the price was high.

They became hate figures, regarded as the obedient servants of ruthless landlords who evicted poverty-stricken tenants on a whim.

For their own protection, they were posted as far away from their families as possible. Michael was sent to Castlegregory on the Dingle Peninsula – a quiet posting where crimes were minor and infrequent.

He wooed and married Norah Flynn, the daughter of the local schoolmaster. They would go on to have six children, three of them, including Tony’s father, who was the youngest, born in Northern Ireland.

Marriage meant automatic transfer, of course. A year before the Rising, Michael was moved to Carrick-on-Suir in Tipperary, where tensions and hostilities were escalating. When the IRA ambushed and killed two RIC men transporting arms and ammunition at Soloheadbeg in 1919, the War of Independence had officially begun.

“The RIC is a problem for Irish history to deal with,” Tony says at the start, not least because the black-and-white view of history lumps them together with the hated Black and Tans and the even more vicious Auxiliaries.

This fine film should open a few eyes – and with a bit of luck, maybe a few minds too.​