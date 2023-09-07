This Morning is a dead show walking – its shock NTA loss is proof
The ITV staple has taken home the Best Daytime Show trophy at the annual TV bash for the last 13 years. Going home empty-handed last night serves as a referendum on a show that is incapable of surviving its litany of recent scandals, writes Katie Rosseinsky
When This Morning’s reigning queen Holly Willoughby made her much-vaunted address to the public back in July, following the ignominious departure of her long-time presenting partner Phillip Schofield, she had four words for her audience: “Firstly, are you OK?”