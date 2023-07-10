Then You Run: Irish gangster cliches abound in twitchy thriller that’s never as clever as it thinks it is

Then You Run 3/5

Cartoon Irish Gangster Alert! Then You Run (Sky Max/Now), Ben Chanan’s fuzzy, frenetic crime drama about a teenage holiday gone sideways, is practically bursting with local talent. Some of our performers, such as Limerick’s Leah McNamara, hide their accents (her character, Tara, was raised in London).

Others, like Cork man Cillian O’Sullivan, try to sound like they’re from Dublin (a silver star for effort, I suppose). Darren Cahill (Red Rock, Brassic) and Francis Magee (last seen in Kin) are in there too. Is Then You Run set in Ireland? It is not. Does it concern Irish hoodlums with dodgy morals and dodgier dialogue? It does.

Bizarrely, British actor Richard Coyle portrays the main hoodlum – his name is Reagan, and I’ll admit his accent isn’t terrible.

His character, however, is a walking, talking, fire-breathing cliche. Reagan is the sort of silly telly gangster who wears nice suits and eats in nice restaurants and barks unrealistic orders at his long-suffering henchmen.

Everyone around him is an idiot, a disappointment, a monumental pain in the arse – and he spends most of his time telling them that. In short, Reagan is a derivative, unimaginative bore. Such a shame, then, that this flawed yet occasionally fizzy thriller spends so much time around him.

We begin with a vicious serial killer. For reasons that aren’t yet clear, the first three episodes of this muddled, eight-part series open with a mysterious man known only as ‘The Traveller’ (Christian Rubeck) who murders innocent strangers in the dead of night.

His first killing spree takes place on a gridlocked highway after a snowstorm. Later, he conducts his grisly business in a roadside hotel. Wait until you see what he does on a midnight train.

What, you may ask, do these killings have to do with anything? Dunno. The show hasn’t yet answered that question. Instead, it switches to the curious case of Tara (McNamara), a 17-year-old Londoner whose grandmother has just died. Tara’s mates, Ruth (Yasmin Monet Prince), Stink (Vivian Oparah) and Nessi (Isidora Fairhurst) rally around and do what they’re supposed to.

Stink, bless her, is preoccupied with an impending group holiday, but Tara isn’t in the mood. She is legally required to stay with her dad, Orin (O’Sullivan), a wealthy Irish composer based in Rotterdam.

Hardly the worst outcome, but there’s a catch. Tara hasn’t seen her father in years, not since her mum died in a tragic road accident. Plus, Orin’s sibling, Reagan (Coyle), is a certified bad dude.

A quick glance around dad’s luxurious pad tells us everything we need to know. This is where big bro grows his weed, where he stashes his heroin, where some extraordinarily shady shenanigans are about to go down.

Chanan’s series confuses matters with convoluted flashbacks, but we’ll forget about those for now. What’s important is that Tara soon discovers what her family is up to. She says she’ll keep her mouth shut if dad lets her friends visit. Fair enough, but the random summer holiday quickly turns into a horror show. Someone ends up dead – someone else destroys Reagan’s lucrative stash. Within 24 hours, Tara and her mates end up on the run across Europe.

Busy stuff, and it only get busier. Indeed, Chanan’s series takes its cue from a 2014 novel, You, by Zoran Drvenkar. Perhaps the book shines a brighter light on the girls’ friendship, and who knows? Maybe this anxious, ambitious series will eventually get around to that.

The opening instalments, however, are jumbled, unfocused, a tad too caught up in the creaky Irish gangster shtick. You know how it goes. The horrible bad guys call the girls “whores”. Every line of dialogue is over-written and over-enunciated. Orin and Reagan (who came up with these names?) lose their temper at the drop of a hat. Different show, same old codswallop.

It’s a twitchy, toneless affair, and Tara and her buds are occasionally difficult to root for. They make terrible decisions together – it’s as if they keep forgetting about the murderous gangsters on their trail. Perhaps Chanan is making a point here: they’re kids, they have no idea how to handle a situation as surreal as the one they’ve ended up in. But their antics get annoying after a while.

Easy to laugh at, trickier to love, Then You Run is never as edgy or as clever as it thinks it is. It’s nicely shot and well performed, but it hasn’t yet figured out what it wants to be. Approach with caution.

Then You Run is available on Sky Max and streaming service NOW