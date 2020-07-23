| 14.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Young Offenders: 'The most charmingly soft-centred and sentimental sitcom about a pair of sweary, thieving scuts you'll ever see'

PREVIEW: The great news is that The Young Offenders still haven’t grown up in season three

Hilary Rose stars alongside Chris Walley and Alex Murphy in The Young Offenders. Picture: Miki Barlok Expand

Close

Hilary Rose stars alongside Chris Walley and Alex Murphy in The Young Offenders. Picture: Miki Barlok

Hilary Rose stars alongside Chris Walley and Alex Murphy in The Young Offenders. Picture: Miki Barlok

Miki Barlok

Hilary Rose stars alongside Chris Walley and Alex Murphy in The Young Offenders. Picture: Miki Barlok

Pat Stacey

That RTE One is showing season three of The Young Offenders in the prime-time 9.30pm slot tomorrow is not in the least surprising.

A hit comedy, made by exclusively Irish talent but conveniently commissioned and nurtured by a British broadcaster, BBC Three, is a rare blessing.

RTE – which receives a nebulous “in association with” credit – gets to enjoy the ratings benefits without having to do any of the heavy lifting. To a broadcaster that seems like a gift from the television gods.