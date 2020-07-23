The Young Offenders: 'The most charmingly soft-centred and sentimental sitcom about a pair of sweary, thieving scuts you'll ever see'

That RTE One is showing season three of The Young Offenders in the prime-time 9.30pm slot tomorrow is not in the least surprising.

A hit comedy, made by exclusively Irish talent but conveniently commissioned and nurtured by a British broadcaster, BBC Three, is a rare blessing.

RTE – which receives a nebulous “in association with” credit – gets to enjoy the ratings benefits without having to do any of the heavy lifting. To a broadcaster that seems like a gift from the television gods.

But far more significant, certainly for everyone involved in the series – from creator-writer-director Peter Foott to stars Alex Murphy, Chris Walley and Hilary Rose (Foott’s wife) – is the fact that BBC1 is showing season three in the same high-profile slot for the first time.

Programme Name: The Young Offenders - TX: 07/02/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: Connor MacSweeney (ALEX MURPHY), Jock O'Keeffe (CHRIS WALLEY) - (C) Vicofilms - Photographer: Miki Barlok BBC / Vicofilms

Programme Name: The Young Offenders - TX: 07/02/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: Connor MacSweeney (ALEX MURPHY), Jock O'Keeffe (CHRIS WALLEY) - (C) Vicofilms - Photographer: Miki Barlok

The Young Offenders has been a runaway success on the BBC iPlayer. The first two seasons and the 2019 Christmas special have, between them, received no less than 25 million requests.

Season three went up in full on Monday and has surely already added a good number more.

Nevertheless, compared to some other sitcoms I can think of – although I prefer not to think about them whenever possible – The Young Offenders has still been flying a little under the radar.

The “promotion” to prime-time BBC One looks very much like a determined effort to capture a wider mainstream audience.

PJ Gallagher with Alex Murphy and Chris Walley in The Young Offenders

PJ Gallagher with Alex Murphy and Chris Walley in The Young Offenders

Personally, I can’t think of a series that deserves it more. The Young Offenders has been a exuberantly daft but warm-hearted joy from the outset, refusing to dilute its unique Corkonian flavour or make those wonderful accents more comprehensible to British ears.

Seinfeld’s mantra was “no hugging, no learning”. The Young Offenders has never been averse to a bit of hugging; it’s the sweetest, most charmingly soft-centred and sentimental sitcom about a pair of sweary, thieving scuts you’ll ever see.

It’s wholeheartedly embraced the second part, though.

Any expectations that fatherhood might imbue Jock (Walley) with a new, more mature sense of responsibility – or any sense of responsibility – are gleefully crushed underfoot by a brief flashback involving a rogue roller skate and baby Star being tossed from one pair of arms to another like a rugby ball. Jock and Conor (Murphy) are as amiably gobshitey as ever.

With the entire Walsh clan up in Dublin to see Barry (PJ Gallagher) pick up a best school principal award (which he’s only getting because the first choice was caught on camera phone pleasuring himself in the school toilet) and Mairéad (Hilary Rose) busy at work, Jock and Conor are left in charge of the baby for the day.

Unfortunately, it’s the same day thick-as-mince local headcase Billy Murphy (Shane Casey) ropes the two into stealing a load of big-screen TVs, so our heroes have to take Star with along for the job.

“I was thinking ye could be the brains of the operation,” Billy tells them. “Well, if you’re looking for the brains of the operation,” beams Conor, “you’ve come to the right place, like.”

Unfortunately, it’s also the same day Garda Healy (Dominic MacHale), whose relationship with Mairéad can best be described as “on and f*** off”, is nearby and spots Billy trying to inconspicuously case the joint with a pair of canary-yellow binoculars.

What follows is a gloriously silly, slap-sticky genre spoof, complete with 70s movie-style music; entanglements with a papoose and a buggy; Star going missing; an oddly moving little “I’m Spartacus” type of moment; and a terrific visual gag about the difficulty of jamming a 55-inch telly into a tiny flat.

Jock gets the best line. When someone asks if the baby is his, he says: “Of course she’s f***ing mine! Look at me: do you think anybody would trust me with a baby that’s not mine?” Please, Young Offenders, never change.

The Young Offenders is on RTE One and BBC One at 9.30pm on Friday - 4 stars

