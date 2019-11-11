The Young Offenders: 'Back on top form, hitting the sweet spot between slapstick silliness and feel-good fuzziness'

Who else on television right now could come out with something so spectacularly dumb, yet at the same time so strangely endearing, but The Young Offenders, back for a well-deserved second season?

If writer-director Peter Foott’s original comedy film, made on the kind of budget (€50,000) that gives shoestrings a bad name, was one of the most delightful surprises of 2016, breaking box-office records in Ireland and charming cinemagoers wherever else it was shown, then the small-screen version continues to be a joy.

Whether or not Foott had it in mind when writing the film, and later the series, Corkonian best pals Conor and Jock, perfectly played by Alex Murphy and Chris Walley, are firmly in the grand tradition of screen comedy’s greatest pairing, Laurel and Hardy. Whether wearing derby hats or scut cuts, they’re spiritual comedy cousins.

What placed Stan and Ollie head and shoulders above any other funnymen of the day, and indeed above anyone since, was the unique nature of their relationship — a stroke of genius that belongs to Laurel, who was the creative driving force of the team and a perfectionist who polished every gag till it gleamed.

Other double-acts consisted of a straight man and a clown. One was smart, the other was an idiot. It’s a model that persisted for decades.

Laurel and Hardy, on the other hand, were both idiots. The real beauty of it, though, was that only one of them knew it. Ollie regarded himself as the smart, sensible one, yet invariably proved to be even dumber than his dumb buddy.

This is why audiences back then loved them, and audiences today love them too. They had natural vulnerability and pathos, which made them immensely sympathetic and likeable.

You were always on their side. You wanted them to win, to succeed, to come out on top, even as you split your sides laughing at their abject failure every time.

Their contemporary Charlie Chaplin may have been the one who, in his lifetime, drew plaudits from the more intellectual film critics (usually French), but his work, brilliant as it mostly was, always felt a little too calculated and manipulative.

With Stan and Ollie, we didn’t need to be manipulated, and the same goes for Conor and Jock.

While The Young Offenders has always been a soft-hearted series, I thought last year’s Christmas special relied too heavily on seasonal mawkishness at the expense of laughs.

It’s great to report that the new season is back on top form, hitting the sweet spot between slapstick silliness and warm, feel-good fuzziness.

Jock’s pregnant girlfriend — and school principal’s daughter — Siobhan (Jennifer Barry) is having her first hospital scan. Jock, true to form, forgets all about it as he and Conor are otherwise engaged trying to nick bikes from outside the garda station.

Siobhan’s permanently outraged father Barry (PJ Gallagher) thinks Jock is too irresponsible to be a father. “I’m responsible when it comes to things not related to my dick,” he protests.

Barry comes up with a proposition: if Jock can look after an egg for a month without breaking it, he’ll concede defeat. If not, he and his permanently half-sozzled wife (Orla Fitzgerald) will adopt the baby.

Meanwhile, Conor is trying to lose his virginity — “for the first time” — with Barry’s other daughter, Linda (Demi Isaac Oviawe).

Jock, ever the helpful friend, instructs him in the finer points of foreplay. Or rather, “four play”. Play No 1 involves giving it “plenty of tongue”.

“Trust your brain, that’s what it’s there for,” Jock advises him.

I’m putting that on a T-shirt.

The Young Offenders (RTE1/BBC1)

