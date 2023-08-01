The Yorkshire woman offering ‘personalised porn’ to spend on her Irish family

Confessions of a Cam Girl tells us of the sex workers ‘building empires from their bedroom’ but even Channel 4 can’t believe that description

As some of you are undoubtedly aware, online sex work has grown greatly in popularity since lockdown. And here are the stories of five of those sex workers.

Confessions of a Cam Girl is graphic. This week it was mainly about Maya and Sarah.

The publicity material says that the women are “exploring their sexuality”. And that they’re “building empires from their bedrooms”. But not even Channel 4 can believe that.

As Maya, who is based in Yorkshire, succinctly puts it, cam work “is personalised porn”.

And despite the online technology, it seems that cam work follows strictly traditional linesd. In London, Sarah is the lone parent of four children. Maya spends her earnings on the female members of her Irish family, while trading professionally on her Pakistani and Muslim heritage on her father’s side.

We saw Maya shopping for sex toys with her nan; Maya is also paying some of her nan’s medical bills. Sarah is being taken to Marbella by the agency that represents her, and she goes there for five days to promote her career.

The money Maya is earning is so good — “I’ve got an accountant who specialises in sex work” — that at the beginning of the programme she is burnt out from working too much.

Luckily, her boyfriend is very understanding — even of what Maya calls “ the race play”, during which Maya emphasises her ethnicity; mostly, she says, for Asian men.

God knows that we all have fantasies about our lives. But it is really disturbing to witness how little some of the other cam girls are paid, and then to hear of their high ambitions. Sarah wants to educate her four children privately. She does her cam work while they are at school. If the kids are in the house, they think she is on a video call, which indeed she is. But just with lots of people.

Cam work is also reminiscent of an auction, as the cam girls say “I’ll do x, but it’ll cost you y.” You have to be good at maths.

So here are the cam girls, totally exposed. The clients of course are invisible and anonymous (Maya’s are “mostly professionals, living alone”). Cam Girl arouses fears for the physical safety of several of the girls.

Sarah, who is 32, deals mainly with young men between of 22 and 28.

Her son, Alfie, is 15. While she is in Marbella, he bunks off school. You don’t have to be a genius to foresee trouble ahead.

