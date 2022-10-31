The White Lotus: Pin-sharp satire returns in gloriously full bloom

RIGHT at the start of The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic, Monday), which has moved from Hawaii to Sicily for its second season, a guest who’s due to fly home a few hours later promises two newly arrived young women that they’re in for the holiday of their lives.

“You’re gonna die!” she tells them. “They’re gonna have to drag you out of here!”

Indeed. Or maybe carry them out in body bags.

Thirty seconds later, the first corpse shows up, floating past said guest, an ever-smiling airhead called Daphne (Meghann Fahy), who’s there with her hunky lunkhead of a husband Cameron (Theo James).

Then more bodies bob up. Ferocious hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), who appears to have skipped the “tact” module in her hotel training, asks her dopey assistant Rocco (Federico Ferrante) where the bodies were found and all but says “phew”. The water is not hotel property, so therefore she can’t be held responsible.

And with that we’re off, flashing back seven days to greet a bunch of mostly ghastly new guests, played by an almost entirely new cast, as they arrive at the hotel. A few, we know, will be going home in the plane’s cargo hold.

Second seasons can be tricky to pull off, especially when the original was intended as a one-off miniseries (a fistful of Emmy awards quickly prompted HBO to have a rethink) and caught everyone off guard with its razor-sharp satire of class and unearned white privilege.

Judging from this hugely entertaining first instalment, though, creator/writer/director Mike White has effortlessly captured lightning in a bottle for a second time.

The aforementioned Daphne and Cameron, a rich businessman, have invited another married couple, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) to holiday with them.

Ethan, a successful Silicon Valley type, was Cameron’s roommate in college. Aside from being rich, this is all the two men have in common, although Ethan insists on describing Cameron as a “friend”. Cameron, for his part, cruelly ribs Ethan about being “the original incel” when the two of them were students.

Harper, a chilly, tightly-wrapped employment lawyer, despises Daphne and Cameron, privately mocking their lovey-dovey behaviour after five years of marriage and a couple of kids as “performative”.

But when Harper accidentally catches a glimpse of the impressively well-hung Cameron, whose baggage has gone missing, changing into a pair of swimming trunks borrowed from Ethan, what we see in her eyes is lust, not disgust.

Video of the Day

The guests with the most obvious comic potential are three generations of the Italian-American Di Grasso men: grandfather Bert (F Murray Abraham, glorious as always), his hotshot Hollywood producer son Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and soft-spoken grandson Albie (Adam DiMarco).

The old man embarrasses the younger ones by farting in public, flirting with female staff young enough to be his granddaughters and loudly bragging about his unflagging sexual prowess.

When Albie suggests no young woman deserves to be exposed to “an old man’s junk”, Bert says: “It’s not like it was ever that beautiful to look at anyway. I mean, it’s a penis, it’s not a sunset!”

In a twist, we learn the real creep in the family isn’t Bert but Dominic, whose sex addiction has wrecked his marriage. He ostensibly organised the trip as a treat for Bert, yet he’s really there to hook with up young local prostitute Lucia (Simona Tabasco), who he “met” on social media.

One of the highlights of last year’s The White Lotus was the wonderful Jennifer Coolidge as the needy, pathetic, selfish yet somehow sympathetic Tanya McQuoid.

White has wisely brought her back, along with now-husband Greg (Jon Gries), who’s grown tired of her idiosyncrasies.

Also in tow is Tanya’s young personal assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), who Tanya insists has to stay in her own room so as not to annoy Greg.

White sneaks in a cheeky dig at the overrated Ted Lasso and has someone comment that there are too many television shows these days, all trying to hook the same audience. The White Lotus doesn’t have to try too hard.