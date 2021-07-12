The Void review: Water evaporating is far more fun than this show

THE Void is a moderately entertaining 2016 horror movie in which a group of people are trapped in a hospital in Canada with a load of grotesque monsters. As is often the case with hospitals in horror movies, it turns out to be a gateway to hell.

The Void (Virgin Media 1, Saturday, simulcast with ITV), on the other hand, is a not even slightly entertaining 2021 game show in which Ashley Banjo and Fleur East are trapped in the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool with a load of grotesquely overexcited contestants.

Disappointingly, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool isn’t, as far as anyone knows, a gateway to hell (I have my doubts about the 3Arena in Dublin, mind you). Nonetheless, this doesn’t stop The Void being a hellish ordeal.

Hellish and weirdly familiar. If you’ve seen Total Wipeout, you’ve already seen The Void. If you’ve seen Ninja Warrior, you’ve already seen The Void. If you’ve seen Gladiators, you’ve already seen The Void. It robs bits from those shows left, right and centre, yet somehow manages to suck every last drop of fun out of them.

If you once believed the sight of people getting battered with foam-covered objects, or people getting battered with foam-covered objects and then falling to water or mud, offered limitless quantities of entertainment, The Void exists to tell you that you were wrong. The limit has been reached.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that The Void robs a few bits and pieces from The Cube, too, since both shows were created by the same man, Adam Adler.

But at least The Cube has an actual cube. The Void doesn’t have an actual void – unless you count the creative one in Adler’s soul.

What it has, as Ashley grimly informs us, is “500 tons of unforgiving water”. Or as you and I would call it, a swimming pool.

Never mind that a swimming pool filled with water, unforgiving or otherwise, can’t possibly be a void because a void is, by its nature, empty.

This is the least of the show’s problems among a multitude of them, the biggest one being the thin, repetitive format.

Fifteen contestants vie to make it across various obstacle courses without falling in the water. For the one who makes it all the way to the end, a prize of £25,000 awaits.

A fundamental flaw with The Void is that they don’t even have to successfully complete the early challenges to progress.

Most of the 15 – which included an ex-paratrooper, a callisthenics coach, a vegan cage fighter, a free-runner, a cheerleading coach (a job, apparently) and some tool who described himself as “a jester and invisible ball juggler” (definitely NOT a job) – didn’t make it across the first-round challenge, a bridge made of wobbly beams, yet only the five who plunged into the water earliest were eliminated.

In some cases the challenges are so poorly designed the contestants can crawl across them. It doesn’t exactly make for an entertaining spectacle.

In the absence of any real excitement, Ashley’s desperate attempts to manufacture some fall flat.

“Look at this first foot-plant,” he says breathlessly over a slo-mo replay of a foot slipping on a tilting platform, “it’s almost non-existent!” You can say the same about the tension.

Fleur, meanwhile, has little to do except show off the most magnificently voluminous hair in showbusiness and cackle into the camera every time a contestant makes a feeble stab at a joke.

Someone has to cackle, since there’s no studio audience, just some painfully obvious canned laughter. The eerie lack of atmosphere is made worse by a red-lit set that’s dank and cheap-looking.

Rather than the physical challenges getting tougher as the show goes along, they get easier.

A later round involves throwing balls into hoops.

In the head-to-head to decide who gets to go for the big prize, two contestants try to knock one another off beams with a big swinging ball. It was all over in about 15 seconds.

The so-called grand finale was even more anticlimactic: a bloke clambering along some plastic netting. Watching 500 tons of water evaporating would be more fun. The Void is destined for the broadcasting void.