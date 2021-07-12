| 14.5°C Dublin

The Void review: Water evaporating is far more fun than this show

Pat Stacey

Fleur East and Ashley Banjo present The Void

THE Void is a moderately entertaining 2016 horror movie in which a group of people are trapped in a hospital in Canada with a load of grotesque monsters. As is often the case with hospitals in horror movies, it turns out to be a gateway to hell.

The Void (Virgin Media 1, Saturday, simulcast with ITV), on the other hand, is a not even slightly entertaining 2021 game show in which Ashley Banjo and Fleur East are trapped in the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool with a load of grotesquely overexcited contestants.

Disappointingly, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool isn’t, as far as anyone knows, a gateway to hell (I have my doubts about the 3Arena in Dublin, mind you). Nonetheless, this doesn’t stop The Void being a hellish ordeal.

