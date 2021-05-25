The United Way review: Eric Cantona’s Manchester United film is gloriously entertaining

Eric Cantona in action for Manchester United in the 1990s

Eric Cantona waxes lyrical about Manchester United’s deep connection to the people in The United Way

A man in a cap walks onto a deserted theatre stage, sits down on a chair facing the empty audience seats and looks straight into the camera, his bearded, bushy-browed face practically filling the frame against a pitch-black background.

“This is the story of the soul of a city,” he says earnestly in a familiar, heavily-accented voice over a montage of black-and-white footage of Manchester in the grim post-war years.

“A working-class city and its people. My tribe.”

Welcome to The United Way (Sky Documentaries, Monday; available on demand), a feature-length documentary, co-written, co-produced and presented in wonderfully bombastic, theatrical fashion by Eric Cantona, that looks back at Manchester United’s 20th-century golden age.

It’s all here. The tragedy of Munich in 1958. The glorious, poetic European Cup triumph of 1968.

The fallow 1970s years of mid-table mediocrity and then humiliating relegation, for a single season to the old Second Division.

The numerous false starts under the managers who warmed the big seat until the arrival in 1986 of Alex Ferguson, the saviour whose rocky first few seasons gave no hint of the astonishing achievements to come.

It runs only as far as 1999 and the fairytale ending of the Champions League final, when two dying-seconds goals gave United victory over Bayern Munich and the final piece of silverware in a historic treble that no other English club has so far managed to pull off.

As a brief part-history of Manchester United, The United Way does a satisfactory job of pounding through four decades of triumph and disaster.

It deals deftly with the managerial reigns of Tommy Docherty, which ended when he left his wife for the club physio’s wife, and Ron Atkinson, who turned out to be all camel hair overcoat and no underpants (Gordon Strachan is absolutely hilarious on Big Ron’s unique coaching style).

For some reason, Dave Sexton, the manager wedged between Docherty and Atkinson, doesn’t merit a single mention, which is unusual.

Then again, The United Way isn’t your usual football documentary. The match clips are thrilling and evocative, the rare footage fascinating, and there’s a fantastic array of interviewers, including David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Bryan Robson, Alex Stepney, the aforementioned Atkinson and Docherty (speaking shortly before his death last December), Champions League final goalscorers Teddy Sheringham and current Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and, more unexpectedly, Neil Kinnock and Michael Heseltine.

For a United fan like me, it’s gloriously entertaining and prompts a flood of nostalgic euphoria. But make no mistake: this is Cantona’s show. He awards himself a starring role in the story.

He looms larger than Bobby Charlton, George Best or Dennis Law. The significance of his Messiah-like arrival at Old Trafford is mentioned several times.

This is very much The United Way told The Cantona Way. He makes himself central to everything. But as the late Barry Norman never actually said: And why not?

Cantona is central to everything. He was the final block in Ferguson’s team-building. Once he arrived in 1992, United ignited and won their first league title in 26 years. “Manchester United needed me, and I needed them,” he says, dark eyes boring intensely into us.

“I needed to belong, to be part of a family. United has always been renowned as a family. That’s what United was. That’s what United is.”

In light of the European Super League fiasco, in which United’s owners, the money-driven Glazers, were prime movers, Cantona’s philosophical musings about the club’s umbilical connection to the ordinary working people of Manchester may strike many — not least angry United fans — as absurdly naive, romanticised, idealistic nonsense. On the other hand, a little idealism never did anyone any harm.

Anyway, it’s nice to know the twinkle of mischief in Cantona’s eye hasn’t dimmed.

Recalling the kung-fu kick on an abusive Crystal Palace supporter that earned him a nine-month ban from football, he shares his big regret.

“I would like to have kicked him harder,” he says.

That’s our Eric!