The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech review: 'Unbelievable doesn’t begin to describe the travesty and tragedy'

Pat Stacey

The obvious question that comes to mind watching Vanessa Engle’s documentary The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech (Monday night) is just how the hell did police ever give a shred of credence to the web of outrageous lies spun by Beech, a fantasist and paedophile who claimed he’d been sexually abused as a boy by a cabal of powerful, high-ranking establishment figures?

If you’re looking for an answer, the short one might be “Jimmy Savile”. When Beech, identified only as “Nick” at the time to protect his anonymity, first contacted police in 2012 to say he’d been raped by multiple men, including his deceased army officer stepfather Fred Beech and Savile, the latter had been dead for a year and the scale of his monstrous abuse over decades finally revealed to the world.

Post-Savile, said criminologist Richard Hoskins, the nature of how police dealt with sexual abuse changed and “the pendulum had swung the other way”. They were hungry for high-profile convictions.

