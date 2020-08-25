The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech review: 'Unbelievable doesn’t begin to describe the travesty and tragedy'

The obvious question that comes to mind watching Vanessa Engle’s documentary The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech (Monday night) is just how the hell did police ever give a shred of credence to the web of outrageous lies spun by Beech, a fantasist and paedophile who claimed he’d been sexually abused as a boy by a cabal of powerful, high-ranking establishment figures?

If you’re looking for an answer, the short one might be “Jimmy Savile”. When Beech, identified only as “Nick” at the time to protect his anonymity, first contacted police in 2012 to say he’d been raped by multiple men, including his deceased army officer stepfather Fred Beech and Savile, the latter had been dead for a year and the scale of his monstrous abuse over decades finally revealed to the world.

Post-Savile, said criminologist Richard Hoskins, the nature of how police dealt with sexual abuse changed and “the pendulum had swung the other way”. They were hungry for high-profile convictions.

Still, at first the police disregarded Beech’s claims. It was only in 2014, after Beech had applied for compensation being offered to Savile’s victims (which he was granted; he used it to buy a Ford Mustang) and began to repeat his allegations in a blog, that the Met really took notice. So did the media. Expand Close Made allegations: Carl Beech was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and fraud, for which he was sentenced to 18 years in prison / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Made allegations: Carl Beech was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and fraud, for which he was sentenced to 18 years in prison Mark Conrad, a journalist with news website Exaro, read Beech’s blog and arranged to meet him. Conrad saw the story as his big break and swallowed Beech’s yarn hook, line and sinker. Soon, the major newspapers — broadsheets as well as tabloids — were all over it. Read More Beech, a former nurse who held an administrative job with the NHS, had dreamed up some sensational embellishments since first approaching the police. He wrote that he’d been raped and tortured in the 1970s and ’80s by members of a paedophile ring he called “The Group”. He listed 12 men, including former prime minister Edward Heath, former MP Harvey Proctor, former home secretary Leon (Lord) Brittan, diplomat Peter Hayman and retired field marshal Lord Bramall, whose son Nick said: “The police wanted it to be true. This was like the Holy Grail of abuse, and they were seduced by it.” In videotaped police interviews, Beech talked about how the men somehow knew where he lived. They took him out of school regularly and brought him to various locations, including military bases. The more Beech “revealed” to police, the bigger and more bizarre the lies grew. He claimed he’d witnessed three boys being murdered, by hit-and-run, stabbing and strangulation. The police sprang into action, mounting Operation Midland. Lives were turned upside down, reputations were tarnished. There were simultaneous dawn raids on the two homes of Lord Brittan, who’d recently died, and his widow. Their housekeeper recalled they took all his paperwork — and his tatty old slippers. Lord Bramall’s house was also raided. Operation Midland lasted two years, swallowed up £2.5m (€2.8m) million and found no evidence, because there was none to find. Doubts eventually began to creep in, but the police could easily have discovered Beech was a liar earlier if they’d followed some basic steps. Like checking his computer, which was found to contain hardcore child pornography (this eventually led to his arrest in Sweden and 18-year prison sentence). Or checking his school attendance record, which showed no mysterious absences. Beech claimed Edward Heath raped him in a double bed aboard his racing yacht. If the police had probed further, they’d have known racing yachts have hammocks, not beds. Incredibly, they didn’t even bother interviewing Beech’s ex-wife Dawn, who knew nothing of his allegations until she recognised his silhouette in a Panorama interview, but would at least have alerted them to his oddness. Unbelievable doesn’t begin to describe this travesty and tragedy. The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech (BBC2) - 4 stars