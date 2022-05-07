The Staircase’s terrifying reconstruction goes a step too far

Say what you like about Antonio Campos’s The Staircase (Sky Atlantic/Now), but it probably wasn’t built for binging. Taking its cue from the award-winning true-crime docuseries of the same name, this grim and astonishingly grisly drama has haunted me all week. Much of that is down to a bone-chilling sequence from episode two that may be the single most disturbing thing I’ve seen this year.

Oddly enough, it doesn’t involve a murder, but instead, an imagined reconstruction — courtesy of a forensic pathologist — that suggests that North Carolina native Kathleen Peterson’s death may have been accidental, and that her husband Michael, about to face trial for her murder, is innocent. As if it wasn’t enough — and it should be — to describe how the incident may have occurred, Campos and fellow showrunner Maggie Cohn have Toni Collette (terrific, as always) act it out.

A tense, terrifying and tightly framed segment, it involves Collette’s Kathleen tripping on the stairs on the way to bed and smashing her head against the wall. Now, we probably don’t need to go into details, but what we will say is that Kathleen’s life ends in a horrible, horrifying manner and that Campos — filming from the top of the staircase so that the clip closes with a lingering shot of her bloody head staring up at us — draws out this deeply unsettling sequence for longer than is necessary.

Worse still, it adds nothing to the story. As the ensuing court case would rule, that’s not how Kathleen Peterson died, but hey, that’s where we are now with small-screen true crime sagas. Viewers want macabre — they want to be shocked. It’s a worrying trend, but The Staircase will probably be huge.

Indeed, Campos’s series takes the curious case of Michael Peterson — the slippery novelist who called 911 after ‘finding’ his wife in an awful state at the bottom of their Durham mansion staircase in the run-up to Christmas 2001 — and turns it into a twitchy, tricksy thriller about the truth and how to find out who’s telling it.

If you’ve seen the docuseries (it’s on Netflix), then you’ll know how this thing ends. I haven’t, and though Google has already spoiled the outcome, I am intrigued by the familial set-up at the heart of Campos’s jigsaw-like drama. It helps that Colin Firth — the best he’s been in a long time here — plays Michael Peterson as a man of many contradictions.

It’s obvious that Kathleen didn’t just trip and fall, but The Staircase treats its audience like a jury. It wants us to make our own minds up. It wants you to doubt yourself. Through a series of elaborately staged flashbacks and flashforwards, it presents a mystery that, though a tad jumbled to begin with, eventually finds its feet.

All the familiar genre elements are at play. The suspect has a temper, is pursuing a career in politics and is harbouring a secret regarding his sexuality. Some of his kids (enter Sophie Turner and Dane DeHaan) believe dad is telling the truth, and that mum had an accident; others have their concerns and may be hiding secrets of their own.

The incomparable Michael Stuhlbarg delivers a brilliant turn as a lawyer who works hard to convince himself, and everyone around him, of Peterson’s innocence. But there are surprises, chief among them a fascinating subplot about the making of the original documentary.

Film-maker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade came on board not long after Peterson was charged, and his series followed the case every step of the way, which means the people behind the original show are now vital components of an eight-part HBO drama on which the entire thing is based. Yep, television has officially eaten itself.

If, like me, you need something light for afterwards, might I suggest Bullsh*t The Gameshow (Netflix)? The concept is alarmingly simple. So simple, in fact, that by constantly explaining it, yappy host Howie Mandel risks over-complicating proceedings.

Plucky American participants come on the show to try and win a million dollars. All they need to do is answer a bunch of questions correctly — or incorrectly, as it were.

Three challengers (more plucky Americans) stand before them, and it’s up to these lads to decide if the player knows their stuff, or if they’re bullsh*tting. Every time they get away with bullsh*tting, they win more money. It sounds idiotic (which it is), but I couldn’t take my eyes off it. Honestly, the drama is intense, the players’ confidence, off the charts — and the questions are occasionally barmy.

Take, for example, this clanger. “In the UK, which of the following is sometimes referred to as ‘a bit of how’s your father’? a) Getting drunk, b) Committing a crime, c) Flatulence or d) Sexual intercourse.” Yep, they really asked that, and the person who answered it eventually went home with $250,000. Incredible scenes. The human race is doomed, obviously, but you knew that already.

Finally, Brainstorm (RTÉ One), a “new series about new thinking”, kicked off this week. In it, social historian Donal Fallon asks all sorts of questions about the world we live in.

In episode one, the affable Fallon meets various academics and experts to shoot some intellectual breeze on a variety of subjects, such as the benefits of sharing your house with a dog (dog owners live longer than non-dog owners, apparently) and how, due to climate change, pollen is now a bigger problem for hay fever sufferers (my itchy face can confirm this).

Fallon also visits Collins Barracks to examine Michael Collins’ cosy wolf slippers (you read that right) and talks to a friendly mathematician about a confusing formula to determine the world’s greatest snooker player.

Cheerful, educational telly that tries to do too much at once, but that passes the time nicely. It’ll do.