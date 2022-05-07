| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Staircase’s terrifying reconstruction goes a step too far

Sky’s new true crime drama boasts one of the most disturbing sequences we’ve seen this year. It’s just as well we have a barmy new gameshow to laugh at

Jigsaw-like drama: Toni Collette and Colin Firth as the Petersons in The Staircase on Sky Atlantic/Now Expand

Close

Jigsaw-like drama: Toni Collette and Colin Firth as the Petersons in The Staircase on Sky Atlantic/Now

Jigsaw-like drama: Toni Collette and Colin Firth as the Petersons in The Staircase on Sky Atlantic/Now

Jigsaw-like drama: Toni Collette and Colin Firth as the Petersons in The Staircase on Sky Atlantic/Now

Chris Wasser

Say what you like about Antonio Campos’s The Staircase (Sky Atlantic/Now), but it probably wasn’t built for binging. Taking its cue from the award-winning true-crime docuseries of the same name, this grim and astonishingly grisly drama has haunted me all week. Much of that is down to a bone-chilling sequence from episode two that may be the single most disturbing thing I’ve seen this year.

Oddly enough, it doesn’t involve a murder, but instead, an imagined reconstruction — courtesy of a forensic pathologist — that suggests that North Carolina native Kathleen Peterson’s death may have been accidental, and that her husband Michael, about to face trial for her murder, is innocent. As if it wasn’t enough — and it should be — to describe how the incident may have occurred, Campos and fellow showrunner Maggie Cohn have Toni Collette (terrific, as always) act it out.

Most Watched

Privacy