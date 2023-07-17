The Sixth Commandment: Hitchcock could not have come up with something this appalling

BBC drama tells the simple true story of the Peter Farquhar but illuminates complex issues

First of all we run to Google to find out what exactly the sixth commandment is. It is: “Thou shalt not kill.” It’s just above adultery, and is quite low in the pecking order when you think about it.

Then we sit down to watch The Sixth Commandment (BBC 1). And that is a moral lesson in itself.

What a story it is. And it is a true story. A story so disturbing, and so upsetting, that I hesitate to recommend it to anyone. Yet it is brilliant. Hitchcock himself could not have come up with something this appalling.

And at its centre are two Irish actors: Éanna Hardwicke as Ben Field and Conor MacNeill as Ben’s friend Martyn Smith.

In Monday night’s episode — there is another on Tuesday night — Timothy Spall gave a wonderful performance as Peter Farquhar, a lonely school teacher and a devoted Christian. He believes in the resurrection and in the mercy of God. When he is befriended by the beautiful Ben Field, he goes to church to kneel and thank the Lord.

Spall portrays an intelligent and sophisticated man who has really despaired, and then dares to hope. Peter is a good teacher and has a loving brother and sister-in-law and a full life. But his loneliness is stark. He sleeps in a single bed. He is wracked with guilt about being gay and what that means for his life in the Christian church.

He confides in his clergyman, who is shrewd and forgiving. In fact, The Sixth Commandment is one of the few contemporary television programmes from which both the Christian clergy and heterosexual couples emerge extremely well.

Conor MacNeil stars as Martyn Smith. Photo: BBC

Peter falls in love with Ben while Ben is eyeing up the old lady who lives just three doors down. Ann Moore-Martin is played by the excellent Anne Field and Sheila Hancock is Peter’s friend, Liz. Such a terrific cast makes you think that all programmes should be about old people: their courage, their vulnerability, our neglect of them.

What emerges is a terrible tale of gaslighting, humiliation and fraud. And what makes it even more sinister is the suburban setting. Ann and Peter live in a respectable cul-de-sac. Peter and his brother wear ties to church. All the evil is played out among parking machines, deadheading the roses and the ping of the microwave. It is frightening.

Those of us who saw Channel 4’s excellent documentary Catching A Killer: Diary from the Grave in January 2020 already know this story, and what happened to Peter and to Ann. But the strange thing is that this drama, written by Sarah Phelps, is still riveting. Éanna Hardwicke is horribly believable. Conor MacNeill, who makes Martyn Smith appear a harmless poor fool, is excellent.

The final two episodes will be aired next Monday and Tuesday. The Sixth Commandment is an example of how television, by simply telling a story well, can also illustrate much more complex issues. Just don’t watch it if you’re feeling a bit down.

