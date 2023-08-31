The secret to living longer? Stop living the way you do now

In this Netflix documentary, journalist Dan Buettner heads to the fabled Blue Zones, where an extraordinary number of residents live to 100 and beyond

It seems that the secret to living longer is not to live as we do now. That, essentially, is the message of Live To 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix).

The blue zones, roughly speaking, are communities that are remote from surrounding societies and live their very active lives in tight communities with little technology and eat mostly plant-based diets.

Yes, it’s like the Industrial Revolution never happened. Almost. One of the zones is Okinawa, the Japanese island that was the site of a devastating battle in World War II. From the ashes of this disaster, it would appear, those who were lucky enough to survive, and their descendants, enjoy an old age where gardening, a purpose in life and a close community help them lead happy lives.

Blue Zones were originally identified, if I understand it correctly, to be geographical areas that contained an extraordinary number of residents who were over 100. The original researcher marked these areas — at that time only in Italy — with blue ink. Hence blue zones.

Dan Buettner, a journalist, now returns to the blue zones — Okinawa, the village of Baunei in Sardinia, the island of Ikaria in Greece, Nicoya in Costa Rica and the Seventh-day Adventist community in Loma Linda in California — to look at what these communities are doing right. This makes for an attractive four episodes, full of old people working hard in the morning, walking and dancing a lot and making their own food from scratch.

And they really do work hard. They are sewing, they are chopping wood, “they cut their grass with a machete” says Buettner, although he doesn’t say that he has ever tried it himself. And they look great. No facelifts or bariatric surgery here.

Irish viewers are in an interesting position: we remember a time of small faith-based communities and a lot of the time we couldn’t run away from them fast enough.

Search for the secrets of the Blue Zones: Dan Buettner. Photo via Netflix © 2023

I could not help but notice that a lot of the wonderful food praised in this programme is produced by women sweating in kitchens. Or that the fact that, while there may be no nursing homes for the elderly in the Blue Zones, the old Sardinian lady looked after only by her family is enjoying the ministrations chiefly of her nieces.

However, there is no denying that there is a lot of good sense here, based somewhat on anecdotal research as it is. Ireland adopted the American model of car-based urban development, and of processed food, and American life expectancy is dropping.

In Costa Rica, a poor country, they have instigated a programme of what we could call health visitors, each one with 4,000 patients to be seen once a year. Buettner contrasts this with the American health system, where “all the money resides in waiting for you to get sick then getting paid to heal you”.

Apart from the Ikarian honey and dreamy shots of old people watering their plants, there is a serious message here, even though it comes only in the fourth and final episode. This concerns the changes that can be made in ultra-modern places to make a healthier population. Enabling people to walk down their main street is one. In Singapore — a highly urban society — they have introduced the ‘proximity housing contract’. You get a grant if you buy a house near your parent, and they get one if they move near you. Can anybody think of another country where that might work very well?