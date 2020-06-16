The oft-misquoted mantra of Det Sgt Joe Friday in creaky old US cop show Dragnet, an ancient relic from the days when television naively portrayed all police as flawless knights in shining white skin, was: “All we want are the facts, ma’am.”

The writing duo responsible for The Salisbury Poisonings, Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, whose backgrounds are in journalism and factual television (they met while working on Panorama), appear to have taken it to heart.

Their three-part drama, concluding tonight, about the 2018 poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, which put the lives of tens of thousands of people in the Wiltshire city at risk, is scrupulously faithful to the facts.

We’re informed at the top of each episode that it’s “based on first-hand accounts and extensive interviews”. Its authenticity is never in doubt, then. It’s probably as close as a TV drama will ever get to recreating the day-by-day, hour-by-hour reality of what happened after the Skripals were found unconscious on a public bench in the city centre, having been poisoned with Novichok, a nerve agent so powerful, one teaspoonful would be enough to kill thousands.

But sometimes just the facts by themselves aren’t enough. Sometimes you need something more — not so much dramatic licence as dramatic impetus.

Despite a solid production and some dependably fine acting, especially from Anne-Marie Duff, The Salisbury Poisonings is, at least in the first two episodes, missing the urgency that made last year’s Chernobyl horrifically, heartbreakingly believable as factual drama, yet as gripping and powerful as any fictional thriller.

The weakness is the approach the writers decided to take. They basically push the bigger picture — the reasons behind the assassination attempt, the GRU agents allegedly responsible, the political fallout that resulted in 23 Russian diplomats being expelled from the UK — into the background, and the Skripals along with it. They barely feature at all after the opening minutes.

Instead, the focus narrows to a small number of people whose lives were upended by the crisis. Very much the hero of the hour — and an unsung one at the time — is Wiltshire’s then director of public health and safety Tracy Daszkiewicz, played by Duff with low-key conviction.

Overnight, Daszkiewicz went from dealing with food poisoning to dealing with a deadly weapon of chemical warfare. As she tussles tenaciously with patronising Whitehall types — who, in the manner of skin-saving bureaucrats everywhere, interfere with her doing her job properly — it takes a toll on her family life.

Her relationship with her young son and only child, who feels abandoned when she starts spending her nights sleeping in her office, suffers particularly badly.

It’s also a testing time for the family of Det Sgt Nick Bailey (Rafe Spall), who becomes infected after going into the Skripals’ home and ends up fighting for his life in intensive care.

Bailey survived. It’s no secret that Dawn Sturgess (MyAnna Buring plays her), a young mother with alcohol problems who’s the subject of tonight’s final episode, wasn’t so lucky.

In a tragic twist of fate that came four months after the attack on the Skripals, she sprayed herself with the same Novichok-spiked perfume the would-be killers used and discarded. Last night’s episode closes with Dawn’s partner Charlie (Johnny Harris) finding the perfume bottle in a skip.

The Salisbury Poisonings has some striking moments; the effects of poisoning on Bailey are powerfully conveyed. As a whole, though, it’s a frustratingly disjointed affair in which the various strands compete rather than cohere.

The drama is further diluted by irrelevant scenes featuring Sergei Skripal’s friend and next door neighbour Ross Cassidy (Mark Addy).