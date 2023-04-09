The road rage of Beef serves up a unique and meaty masterclass in American fury
Streaming review
Dónal Lynch
It feels like an era of rage. Endless rolling bad news, incompetent politicians, generational inequality and oblivious celebrities put us in a permanent snit. The strange aftermath of Covid – when we’re supposed to have learned to live again – only adds to the tetchiness. Social media soaks up a lot of this ambient anger but it’s something we rarely see in TV drama which prefers its heroes like Ted Lasso: good humoured against the odds.