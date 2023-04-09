The road rage of Beef serves up a unique and meaty masterclass in American fury

Streaming review

Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 101 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

Dónal Lynch

It feels like an era of rage. Endless rolling bad news, incompetent politicians, generational inequality and oblivious celebrities put us in a permanent snit. The strange aftermath of Covid – when we’re supposed to have learned to live again – only adds to the tetchiness. Social media soaks up a lot of this ambient anger but it’s something we rarely see in TV drama which prefers its heroes like Ted Lasso: good humoured against the odds.