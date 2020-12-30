The Real Field review: Kerry murder still a mystery 62 years on

Who murdered Maurice ‘Moss’ Moore? That’s the question at the heart of broadcaster and writer Billy Keane and producer and director Brian Reddin’s intriguing one-off special The Real Field. Or, at least, that should be the question.

It eventually becomes obvious to you, me and everyone involved in this otherwise agreeable offering that nobody will ever know who killed Moore and that a 60-minute documentary is not going to solve a 62-year-old mystery.

If it did, we’d have known about it long before the transmission date.

Perhaps Ring of Death: Famous Kerry Murders author Anthony Galvin hits the nail on the head when he suggests that anyone who has experienced John B Keane’s The Field, either on stage, on the page or via Jim Sheridan’s big-screen adaptation, is vaguely familiar with the idea that Keane took his cue from a real-life murder, but not everyone knows the details.

This is where Billy (Keane’s son) and Reddin come in, hoping to fill in the blanks and open the right doors.

Moore was a bachelor farmer from Reamore, Co Kerry. He owned land next to his neighbour, fellow farmer and friend Dan Foley. One day, the lads removed a sod ditch that separated their fields, agreeing that at some stage they would erect a fence between them.

Alas, Foley went ahead and put the fence up without telling Moore (he did it to stop his cows from trailing off). Moore wasn’t happy, the boys fell out and the case was all set to go to court. Before it could get that far, Moore was strangled and thrown in a ditch on his way home from the pub.

It took eight days for villagers to find his body, and Foley, who had fresh scratches on his face and allegedly told locals that only one man would be present at the land dispute court hearing, was blamed for the murder. He was never formally charged, but everyone thought he did it.

Even Hercule Poirot would have trouble with this one: did Foley kill Moore, or is he the most unfortunate man to have ever walked the Earth, falling out with a neighbour at the worst possible time in the history of inopportune timing?

Who else could have done it? Well, that’s the thing – John Foley insists his uncle was innocent and that he has his own ideas about who might have done it (not that he’s willing to share them).

There’s a story too about how some idiot with a shotgun took aim at Foley’s house in the weeks following Moore’s murder, which tells us two things. One, Foley was indeed public enemy number one; and two, if another anonymous resident of Reamore tried to kill Foley, how can we be sure Foley was the only one capable of killing Moore?

It’s a fascinating case, and one that was tweaked, twisted and immortalised in John B Keane’s The Field, first performed in 1965. But there’s a problem: we’ve already covered the basics – the headlines, the rumours and all. And that’s about as far as Keane and Reddin’s documentary goes.

In fact, in part two, it all but turns its back on the story behind the story and instead gives itself over to a 30th anniversary celebration of Jim Sheridan’s film, featuring archive footage of Richard Harris joking and messing and mooching about behind the scenes.

Is that what we were promised? Nope. Does it make for enjoyable viewing? It does, actually.

Somehow or other (and I’m inclined to blame the level of chocolate, biscuits and sugar jellies currently inhabiting my system), Reddin’s muddled presentation gets away with things it shouldn’t.

It shines a light on an Ireland that few of us can remember. It reminds us of how far Irish film has come along in three decades. It’s never boring.

Billy Keane sums it up best towards the end.

“The more I know about what happened in Reamore, the less I know,” he says, with a smile.

Yeah, I know the feeling, pal. Nice effort all the same.

