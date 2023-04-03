The Power: Shockingly original new series really needs to up the voltage

What would happen to the patriarchal society we live in if teenage girls around the world suddenly developed the power to generate electricity?

What if they could shock, maim or kill by shooting jolts of the stuff from their fingertips? What if they could blow up cars and buildings, cause planes to crash, and knock out or take control of the grid?

And what if they realised that they could transfer the power to others – not just other teenage girls, but older women too? Maybe all women.

This is the dizzying high-concept premise of The Power ( Amazon Prime Video), a new series based on Naomi Alderman’s bestselling 2016 speculative novel.

I haven’t read it, but the consensus was that Alderman, who was mentored by Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid’s Tale, crafted a story that’s both thrilling and a significant literary work rich in philosophical musings.

The return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan and the way the war being waged against women’s freedoms in the United States has intensified alarmingly since the overturning of Roe v Wade should make the timing of The Power ideal.

Toni Collette leads the adult cast of new miniseries The Power

Yet the first three (of nine) episodes available since Friday lack the spark to make the series as compelling as you keep wanting it to be. Just when it seems about to surge, it sputters instead.

It’s teeming with main characters, at least six of them spread across multiple continents, and supporting ones. The need to identify them and establish their backgrounds and circumstances results in a narrative which, particularly in the first two instalments, ping-pongs all over the place.

Just as you start to become engrossed in one individual’s story, you’re whisked off somewhere else. It makes for a frustratingly uneven experience, like watching episodes of an anthology series that have been chopped into pieces and reassembled.

The most interesting teenage character so far is Allie (Halle Bush), a troubled American kid who’s been bounced through the foster system and is one of the series’ three female leads.

After using her new power to kill the loathsome foster father who’s been sexually abusing her (his complicit wife turns up the volume on the radio while it’s happening), she takes to the road.

Ria Zmitrowicz plays Roxy, gobby daughter of gangster Bernie (Eddie Marsden)

Guided by a woman’s voice inside her head, which tells her she’s more powerful than anyone, she ends up alongside other girls in a convent run by sympathetic nuns who’ve formed their own order outside the patriarchal religious mainstream.

Allie tells the nuns, who are uncommonly focused on women’s rights, she’s called “Eve”. By the end of the episode three, she’s shaping up to become a figurehead.

I was less taken by the story of Roxy (Ria Zmitrowicz), the gobby daughter of London gangster Bernie (Eddie Marsden). Feeling underappreciated compared to her brothers and Bernie’s trophy second wife, she plans to use her powers to claim her rightful place in the family and also to exact revenge on the men who killed her mother.

The third teen protagonist is Jos (Auli’i Cravalho), whose mother Margot (Toni Collette) is the mayor of Seattle and finds herself, almost by accident, becoming the chief advocate and protector of the so-called “electric girls”, who the fearful male-dominated establishment sees as a threat to be contained – with incarceration if necessary.

Toheeb Jimoh stars as journalist Tunde

Also bobbing around in an overstuffed story are Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde, a journalist in Nigeria who’s the first to post footage of girls using their powers online and figures chronicling the developing story will be his ticket to the bigtime; Zrinka Cvitesic as Tatiana, the bored trophy wife of a brutal East European dictator, and Josh Charles as a politician who views Margot as an obstacle to his ambitions.

For a change, it’s a man – John Leguizamo as Margot’s doctor husband – who gets the thankless, traditionally female role of ineffectual spouse.

Apparently, this season covers just a third of the novel. Unless The Power ups its wattage in he remaining weekly episodes, it might struggle to generate enough audience interest to persuade the cancellation-happy Amazon to give the green light to further seasons.

The Power 3/5