The Power of Parker is short on comedy spark, while nobody does sarcasm better than Peter Dinklage in How to Become a Cult Leader

There’s something of a craze at the moment for series set in the 1980s and 90s, when life was supposedly simpler and the business of living easier.

Houses were affordable. There were zero zero-hours contracts. People read newspapers made of actual paper. Music meant discs not digital.

Everyone watched the same TV programmes at the same time every week. There was no social media. People had face-to-face conversations. Nobody walked around with their face stuck in a smartphone all day.​

The only character in The Power of Parker (BBC1 Friday) with a mobile phone – and not a smart one, either, but a brick of a thing with an antenna – is the titular one: Martin Parker.

It’s 1990 and Martin, played with a mixture of sleaze and cheese by the splendid Conleth Hill, owns a string of electrical stores in Stockport (hence the title, which is also the slogan Martin spouts in naff TV adverts).

Martin has been married to Diane (the always excellent Rosie Cavaliero) for 25 years. They live in a flash house and send their son and daughter to flash private schools. When he’s not strutting around, he’s driving around in a flash red Mercedes sports car.

Martin is, in a word, flash. He’s also, in a couple of words, totally screwed. The business, which he inherited from his father, is in trouble. The bank won’t lend him any more money. He’s in debt to the tune of six grand – and rising – to local villains the Slater brothers.

Needless to say, Diane knows nothing of any of this, until the principal of her daughter’s school pulls her aside and discreetly tells her the fees for the last two terms haven’t been paid.

As if all this weren’t bad enough, Martin decides to dump his longtime mistress, a hairdresser called Kath (Sian Gibson, who co-wrote the series with Paul Coleman), and tells her she has to clear out of the flat over a butcher shop he installed her in when times were good.

A twist at the end of the first episode reveals yet another complication: Kath and Diana are estranged sisters.

The Power of Parker is fast-moving stuff. The period trappings are perfect.

As well as the cracking soundtrack of 80s songs, there are references to camcorders, Breville sandwich makers (I still have one in perfect working order) and Challenge Anneka – which, ironically, was revived this year.

But the series, whose script and colourful supporting characters, including George Costigan as Diane’s scruffy father, channel the spirit of Victoria Wood, is too short on laugh-power, leaving the excellent cast to do all of the heavy lifting. You smile rather than guffaw.

Nobody does sarcasm better than Peter Dinklage. His bone-dry voiceover on How to Become a Cult Leader (Netflix, now streaming) is a perfect fit for this jokey documentary series, a follow-up to 2021’s How to Become a Tyrant, which was also narrated and executive-produced by the Game of Thrones star.

It follows the same format: six bite-sized lessons taken from an imaginary playbook and served up with tongue lodged firmly in cheek.

The first series looked at the likes of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Saddam Hussein; here the subjects include Jim Jones, Sun Myung Moon and, in the first episode, Charles Manson.

It mixes eclectic, rapid-fire film clips – old movies, TV shows, news reports, stock archive footage – with informed contributions from historians, authors and even a few former cult members.

Dinklage’s droll commentary is the glue that holds it all together.

“Nobody did reinvention like Charlie, the petty crook and failed folk troubadour,” he says at one point.

Each half-hour episode is divided into headings such as ‘Embrace Your Calling’, ‘Get Your Dogma Down’ and ‘Craft Your Persona’.

How to Become a Cult Leader is presumably aimed at a generation with short attention spans, yet even the target audience might find the glib, jaunty tone wearisome and ultimately distasteful.

The fact that the Manson “family” slaughtered five people, including the pregnant Sharon Tate, who was stabbed 16 times, is treated in an almost throwaway fashion.

The Power of Parker 3/5​​​​​​ How to Become a Cult Leader 2/5