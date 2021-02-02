| 8.4°C Dublin

The physical trials the young men face pale compared to challenges of their everyday lives – are Davy’s dressing room motivational skills enough here?

Pat Stacey

  • The first episode of Davy’s Toughest Team aired last night.
  • *** (Three Stars)


We didn't play hurling as kids in the Dublin flats where I come from. Too many concrete surfaces, not enough grass. Common sense tells you that way lies broken wrists. Besides, we were dyed-in-the-wool Association Football boys.

You could write everything I know about hurling on a sliotar. In fact, just typing "sliotar" uses up about 75 percent of my hurling expertise already. But I do know who Davy Fitzgerald is, if only because I now live in Wexford, where there's plenty of grass but sometimes far too few concrete surfaces for my comfort.

Davy is very much bursting with sporting expertise, being both a former player (one of the best goalkeepers in the game, apparently) and current Wexford manager. He's also carved out a pretty prominent second career in television with Ireland's Fittest Family, which he co-created and appears on as a coach/mentor.

