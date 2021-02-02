We didn't play hurling as kids in the Dublin flats where I come from. Too many concrete surfaces, not enough grass. Common sense tells you that way lies broken wrists. Besides, we were dyed-in-the-wool Association Football boys.

You could write everything I know about hurling on a sliotar. In fact, just typing "sliotar" uses up about 75 percent of my hurling expertise already. But I do know who Davy Fitzgerald is, if only because I now live in Wexford, where there's plenty of grass but sometimes far too few concrete surfaces for my comfort.

Davy is very much bursting with sporting expertise, being both a former player (one of the best goalkeepers in the game, apparently) and current Wexford manager. He's also carved out a pretty prominent second career in television with Ireland's Fittest Family, which he co-created and appears on as a coach/mentor.

That's run for eight series, plus a few celebrity editions, so obviously it's popular with an awful lot of people, even if I don't count myself one of them. And now he's given us the four-part Davy's Toughest Team (RTÉ1).

Some television formats are so well-worn that broadcasters could make them in their sleep. And sometimes they seem to. This particular format is one of them.

Davy takes seven troubled young men, aged from 18 to 22, who have had various issues and tries to help them overcome, or at the very least see beyond, the obstacles life has placed in their way and motivate them to fulfill their potential.

The idea is that Davy will whip them into shape (but in a compassionate, understanding way), mentally and physically, to take on a trek to the Everest base camp a few weeks down the road.

Davy's popularity alone is probably enough to ensure the series is a success, at least in terms of viewing figures. You have to question, though, whether the skills and techniques he uses in the dressing room, where he has to motivate teams to go out and give the usual "110 percent", will be enough here.

He admits at the outset that he doesn't have any professional qualifications in this particular minefield. He's plainly a kind, caring man, open-minded and non-judgemental, who genuinely wants to make a difference. But bringing teams "back from the brink", which is how the publicity for the series describes his speciality, is not the same thing as trying to help young men facing problems unimaginable to many of us to turn their lives around.

As he and two friends, performance coach Mattie Rice and adventure and wilderness expert Dane Galligan, take the group off for a preparatory three days in the Wicklow Mountains, the lads are packing a lot of personal baggage with their changes of clothes.

Several of them share a history of drug abuse. One has been in foster care since he was 10. One has a deep-rooted problem with trusting people, while another finds he's so trapped in thinking about the past, he can't foresee any kind of future.

The physical trials these young men will be facing pale alongside the challenges of their everyday lives. Davy's Toughest Team is at its toughest to watch when the lads, a few of them putting up a front of bravado to hide their fragility, are talking openly about what they've been through.

Davy set them two trust-building tasks. The first involved lowering one another, in pairs, down a 100ft drop on a rope. One of them couldn't summon up enough confidence that his partner wouldn't let him go and pulled out.

It was this chap, heartbreakingly low on self-esteem, that Davy appointed leader for the second task. He had to lead the rest of them up a steep forest path in the dark. The snag was he was the only one who could see; the rest had to do it blindfolded, trusting him to get them to the top safely.

When he succeeded, there was a small moment of exhilaration for him and everyone else. "I feel like a new man," he said.

Two days in, a trust problem arose. One young man who'd spent most of his young life being shunted from one temporary home to another, was incensed when he suspected someone had been nosing around in his room. Davy sat the group down and calmed the situation. For the moment, anyway.

The odd thing about his first episode was how abruptly the experience ended. When the three days were up, they all headed home – back, presumably, to the environment they'd spent a short spell of time escaping – to prepare for the trip on their own. It's a curious way to go about things.

The series started filming in January of last year, so we already know the Nepal trip was scrubbed because of Covid and they had to settle for Kerry instead, which I imagine changed the dynamic a little.

An ancient platitude claims a problem shared is a problem halved. Well-intentioned as Davy is, I'm not so sure these young men sharing their problems with a television audience in the hundreds of thousands is the right kind of sharing, but let’s see what Davy has to offer in the coming weeks.