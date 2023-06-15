The Overlap On Tour review: Roy Keane is the star of the show and scores big laughs in football banter-fest

Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane try their hand at hurling at Croke Park in the first episode. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Pat Stacey

It’s not a criticism of The Overlap On Tour (Sky Max, Wednesday) to say you probably had to be there on the night to get the full effect of it.