The one, weird thing I’ve noticed from watching Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this week

The Tory politician is trying to put across a likeable side in the jungle, but it makes for uncomfortable viewing

Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE are all on the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year (PHOTO: ITV Plc)

The arrival of Britain's former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is the biggest talking point so far on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (PHOTO: REUTERS/Tom Nicholson)

Matt Hancock is keen for the public to see the 'real' him. (PHOTO: ITV Plc)

Matt Hancock just wants to be seen for who he really is. That’s why he’s gone into the Australian jungle with Boy George, Jill Scott and other celebrities fighting for a cash prize by eating kangaroo anus and crawling around in spiders.

On his first day on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, journalist and campmate Charlene White sat with the politician on a crumbling wooden bench, surrounded by towels that had been used to dry soap stars.

She asked him the question on everyone’s mind: why had he gone onto the show?

“[The] honest truth is because there’s so few ways in which politicians can show that we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to do that,” he replied. “I’ve got a sense of adventure.”

Talking to the other celebrities, he also explained that “all politicians are known – and me in particular – for being in a very sort of strict way of being. Which is just not actually how we are."

Something curious is happening here. Let’s just quickly glaze over the fact that the reason Hancock gives for appearing is likely not true (it is probably the rumoured £400,000 cheque and power he associates with fame that convinced him to leave his constituency and board a plane to the other side of the world).

If we assume that he really does want to just be seen as a human being with silly quirks and a keep-going attitude, rather than a stiff politician whose policy ruined lives, then it only amplifies him as a player who won’t follow his own rules.

Matt Hancock, a man and member of a party that vocally detests identity politics, seems to be obsessed with his own identity.

The Tory party is known for accusing the left of being obsessed with race, gender and sexuality rather than actual policy.

Hancock has said that he “abhors identity politics”. That soundbite came after Labour MPs wrote a letter to Priti Patel in 2020, explaining that her borderline denial of racism in the UK, based solely on her experience, was unhelpful.

Yet, here he is, asking for the world to see him as a lego man, pieced together by experiences. Incidentally, these experiences happen to be ones of privilege and ego, but never mind – he’s asking us to forget the policy and focus on the person.

Look, everyone has a right to be human. People are allowed to be layered, multifaceted and messy.

Most of us are different people at work than we are with friends than we are at home. Perhaps there is a part of him that is sorry, another part that is the prankster he’s hoping to play on the show for laughs at home.

But he is also part of a group who constantly tell people to box away their own experiences and refuse to listen to the implications of class, race, gender and sexuality. Why is he allowed the chance to hunch awkwardly in the jungle, lifting the lid on who he ‘really’ is?

Perhaps it is hypocritical of the left, too, to say that this time around we don’t want to hear about his identity. To say we do not care about his love story with Gina Coladangelo, the teamwork skills he attempts to show off as he lights fires and empties the dunnies, his jokester tendencies nor his booty-grabbing talents (as defined by fellow campmate Babatunde Alesha).

This time, we only care about the fact that his policies were ruining lives, mental health and the economy while he was gallivanting around Downing Street, partying and snogging and having fun.

On Hancock’s second night in the jungle, comedian Seann Walsh (who is similarly on the show in a bid to clean up his reputation after a workplace romance exposed some more sinister behaviour) defended the ex-health secretary by saying he probably had a different account of the things that happened during the pandemic. “I think they just want to be loved,” he said, referring to politicians in general.

That might be true – if anything, it’s clear he’s desperate to be one of the gang. But his attempt at having an identity feels more like a crisis.

He thinks he can separate himself from his policy and is begging campmates to do the same. But this isn’t a case of art versus artist. In that question, people ask to leave the problem behind so they can continue enjoying their creation.

All we’re doing is watching his awkwardness from behind our fingers, stomachs churning at the discomfort of all of this happening while parliament is sitting. His constituents are again being let down. And remember, a man was jailed for selling mince pies during lockdown while Hancock and his party-throwing ministers walked free.

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV