| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Martha Mitchell Effect review: Watergate hero paid the price for telling the truth

Pat Stacey

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Four out of Five Stars

Martha Mitchell, wife of Richard Nixon&rsquo;s Attorney General John Mitchell, was smeared as an alcoholic fantasist by Nixon&rsquo;s goons Expand

Close

Martha Mitchell, wife of Richard Nixon&rsquo;s Attorney General John Mitchell, was smeared as an alcoholic fantasist by Nixon&rsquo;s goons

Martha Mitchell, wife of Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell, was smeared as an alcoholic fantasist by Nixon’s goons

Martha Mitchell, wife of Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell, was smeared as an alcoholic fantasist by Nixon’s goons

The title of documentary The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix, since Friday) can be interpreted in two ways.

It refers to the damage the outspoken wife of Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell did to Tricky Dicky’s administration with her comments to the press.

Related topics

More On Netflix

Most Watched

Privacy