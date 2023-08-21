The Man Who Stole The Scream review: bizarre art theft story cries out for a more comedic approach

Pat Stacey on the best of the weekend's TV

Pal Enger, the ex-footballer and thief who stole Edvard Munch’s painting The Scream in Oslo 1994. Photo: Sky

Depending on who you believe, Norwegian ex-footballer and career crook Pal Enger is either a daring criminal mastermind or, as others interviewed for The Man Who Stole the Scream (Sky Documentaries, Saturday) see it, “a thief and a hooligan”, “a self-serving son of a bitch”.

Enger, better known for stealing Edvard Munch’s painting The Scream from the National Museum in Oslo than for his playing career with Valerenga, has no doubt about which category he belongs in.

“I was the best criminal in Norway,” he declares modestly, recalling how he spent his days playing top-tier professional football and his nights cleaning out jewellery shops, blowing up ATMs, smuggling (though never drugs, he claims) and, eventually, stealing priceless works of art.

Whatever about being the best criminal, Enger was certainly the luckiest. The heist of The Scream in 1994 had less to do with his criminal genius than with the museum’s jaw-droppingly lax security set-up.

The theft, planned by Enger but carried out by two associates, involved nothing more elaborate than resting a ladder against the museum’s wall, breaking in through a window and snatching the picture. In and out in 50 seconds.

You’d imagine the museum might have learned something from Enger’s previous attempt to nick The Scream in 1988. That’s right, he tried it twice.

On the first occasion, despite supposedly planning the robbery down to the last detail, he and his lifelong friend and partner in crime, Bjorn Grytdal, picked the wrong window to break and grabbed the wrong Munch, making off with Love and Pain.

Enger got a four-year prison stretch for that one, during which he cooked up a plan to rob The Scream when the Oslo police would be busy with the Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Why the obsession with this particular painting? If you can believe Enger’s attempts at probing his own psyche, The Scream mesmerised him since boyhood, because it reminded him of all the times he covered his ears and screamed when his stepfather was abusing his mother.

With Grytdal and Enger’s other criminal associates refusing to take part in the documentary, it’s left to Enger to do the talking. And if there’s one thing seems to love even more than stealing, it’s talking about himself.

He comes across as a tedious narcissist who’s more full of crap than a blocked public toilet.

One minute he’s bragging about the money, the women, the cars and the boats his life of crime brought him. The next he’s claiming he has no interest in all that. He stole The Scream purely for the thrill of pulling it off and leading the authorities a merry dance.

“I didn’t want to keep it forever,” he says, “just long enough for the government to give up.”

There was one person in particular he wanted to “mess with”: now retired assistant police chief Leif Lier.

“I do not like him, not one bit,” says Enger. “He’s phoney as f**k.”

Enger, who was the obvious chief suspect for the theft, tormented Lier by phoning in anonymous tips about himself, every one of which had to be investigated.

Listening to Enger blab on for 90 minutes would be intolerable. What saves the documentary is the gallery of colourful supporting characters: Lier, crime reporter Gunnar Hultgreen, who at one point acted as a conduit between Enger and the police, plus various art experts, museum curators and detectives from Scotland Yard’s art and antiques squad.

One of the most entertaining characters here was Charley Hill, an American expat and former US marine and Vietnam vet who worked for the squad as an undercover operator.

The plot to catch Enger, which involved Hill pretending to be a shady representative from the Getty Museum looking to buy The Scream, was often the stuff of high comedy, and a film taking a less po-faced approach might have got the best out of it.

Enger, being Norway’s answer to Professor Moriarty, walked into every obvious trap laid for him. He got six years and three months, but walked free on appeal.​​

More humour and less of Enger’s self-mythologising guff would have made for a better documentary.

The Man Who Stole The Scream (Sky Documentaries) 3/5