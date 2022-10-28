The Love Box In Your Sitting Room review: Harry and Paul’s spoof BBC history is glorious

Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield’s The Love Box In Your Living Room rampages through 100 years of the BBC

How many people have actually laughed themselves to death?

Many will know of the famous case of Alex Mitchell, from King’s Lynn in England, who died of a cardiac arrest in 1975 while watching The Goodies episode about the ancient Lancastrian martial art of “Eckythump” — combat with black pudding.

Mitchell’s wife returned from the kitchen to find him slumped in his armchair after 25 minutes of continuous laughter. She later sent a letter to Goodies trio Graeme Garden, Bill Oddie and Tim Brooke-Taylor, thanking them for making her husband’s final moments so pleasant.

According to Wikipedia, others who reportedly died laughing are Danish man Ole Bentzen (in 1989, while watching A Fish Called Wanda); third-century BC Greek philosopher Chrysippus, who keeled over with amusement after he saw a donkey eating his fermented figs, and Australian dog trainer Arthur Cobcraft, who apparently found the difference in stock prices between 1915 and 1920 fatally hilarious. I guess you had to be there.

By way of a health warning, if you’re planning to watch Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse in The Love Box In Your Living Room (BBC2) tonight, don’t eat or drink while it’s on.

At best, you run the risk of spraying the contents of your mouth over whoever is with you. At worst... well, you might just end up on that Wikipedia list.

At one point while watching my preview copy — dangerously, with a cup of tea — I had to take a 10-minute break just to recover my breath and give my aching ribs a chance to resettle.

The highlight of BBC2’s 50th anniversary celebrations in 2014 was Enfield and Whitehouse’s brilliant spoof documentary The Story Of The 2s, a title inspired by Simon Schama’s The Story Of The Jews.

It was a work of pure genius, a tour de force of comic writing and performance, with the pair playing dozens of different characters, real-life and invented, and parodying countless BBC programmes.

The Love Box In Your Living Room is more of the same, only this time it’s even bigger and more ambitious, tackling the 100-year history of the BBC, and often more riotously surreal.

It’s done as a parody of an Adam Curtis documentary, with Enfield portraying Curtis as a po-faced Jackanory host.

Every available technique Enfield, Whitehouse and director Daniel Kleinman can lay their hands on, from revoiced archive footage to animation to spot-on impersonations and even more spot-on programme parodies (the Doctor Who and Eurovision ones are standouts), is used to create an entire alternate comic history of how the BBC shaped Britain.

Video of the Day

The BBC’s first boss, Lord Reith (Whitehouse), resolved to educate and inform the working class by letting them hear words spoken by their betters, so they’d learn to say ‘napkin’ instead of ‘serviette’. Unfortunately, only 400 working-class households could afford radios.

The lid is lifted on how the wartime BBC beamed a German-language version of The Archers into Germany with the intention of boring the population to death. It worked so well, Adolf Hitler killed himself rather than listen to any more.

There’s a shocking revelation that Muffin was a drug mule. He was hanged by his own strings as punishment. We learn that BBC legend David Attenborough invented sex in 1951 when he captured James Dyson’s parents copulating on camera, and that the watershed was invented by a backroom BBC employee called Ted Watershed.

There’s a clip from a controversial post-watershed Play For Today called ‘A Cup of Tea’, by angry-young-man playwright Desmond Wallocks.

These are just moments, snippets, from an hour that’s stuffed to bursting with comic brilliance and invention. Enfield and Whitehouse are aided by a superb supporting cast, including hugely talented people like Kevin Bishop and Rosie Cavaliero.

Reviewing comedy is hard. You can say something is hilarious, but trying to explain why in cold print is like trying to describe a taste or a smell.

Just watch it... after you’ve had your tea.

Rating: Five stars