Pedro Pascal stars as Joel in The Last of Us

Calling HBO’s The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic, Monday) “the best-ever video game adaptation”, as Radio Times magazine did last week, might not sound like the most enthusiastic of recommendations.

The history of console-to-screen transfers is a dismal one. It turns out that playing a game is usually more fun than watching one. While it’s true that some TV and movie adaptations of beloved games are better than others, the difference in quality usually boils down to a matter of merely bad rather than irredeemably atrocious.

A bald description of what The Last of Us is about gives little hint of why it’s something special. If anything, the basic plot sounds like an amalgam of every zombie apocalypse trope and cliche we’ve seen trotted out numerous times before.

In a post-apocalyptic United States overrun by crazed, bloodthirsty zombies — the victims of a fungal virus that sparked a global pandemic 20 years earlier — a tough but vulnerable hero, who’s been hardened by a great personal loss, has to protect a very special 14-year-old girl with a secret that could save the human race from extinction. So far, so numbingly familiar.

Read More

There’s plenty of gory, pulse-pounding action featuring the zombies, who announce their presence by emitting an eerie clicking noise and owe more to the frenzied, fast-running creatures in 28 Days Later and Train to Busan than to the shambling dullards of George A Romero’s Night of the Living Dead. But the emphasis Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin place on character development is what raises The Last of Us to a different level.

It’s a great zombie apocalypse yarn that also happens to be top-notch prestige television featuring a pair of lead characters you’ll soon find yourself caring about, brought to life by Pedro Pascal (Narcos, The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones).

A first-episode prologue set in 1968 features John Hannah as an epidemiologist who scares the wits out of a glib American talk show host and his audience by describing the threat posed by a fungal infection that not only eats away at the hosts’ insides, but changes the way their brains work, effectively turning them into puppets.

So far, it’s infected only insects, yet it’s conceivable, says the boffin, that it could one day mutate and take root in humans. That day arrives in 2003.

Grizzled Joel (Pascal) lives in Austin, Texas with his bright teenage daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), who he’s raising alone, and works with his younger brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), a Desert Storm veteran.

In the space of one Friday night — Joel’s birthday — their world is turned upside down when a fungal virus rips like wildfire through the planet’s population, setting people literally at one another’s throats, which they then proceed to rip out with their teeth. As Joel, Sarah and Tommy desperately try to avoid zombies and army blockades and escape from the city, helicopters and fighter jets fill the skies and explosions erupt all around them.

A panicky soldier, fearing the trio might be infected, shoots Sarah dead. The action then jumps forward to 2023.

Joel, his hair now flecked with grey, is based in the quarantined sector of Boston, where he and his partner Tess (Anna Torv) operate as smugglers.

America is under brutal martial law and, of course, the zombies are still on the rampage.

Video of the Day

Joel and Tess are prevailed upon by Marlene (Merle Dandridge), the leader of a resistance group called the Fireflies, to undertake a dangerous mission: escort a young girl called Ellie (Ramsey), who’s somehow immune to the virus, to the Massachusetts State House in return for weapons and supplies.

After what happened to his daughter, Joel is reluctant to take responsibility for another young girl, but he reluctantly agrees. Thus begins a classic video game-style quest to save the world.

The Last of Us juggles action, horror and human drama, particularly the growing bond between Joel and Ellie, to superb effect. The CGI is flawless, creating an utterly persuasive vision of America in ruins (though the series was actually filmed in Canada).

Not being a gamer, I don’t know if it faithfully sticks to the source material. No matter; The Last of Us is a series that should please all of us.