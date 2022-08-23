The Last Movie Stars review: An unvarnished look at original golden couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

Joanne Woodward and her husband, the late Paul Newman, are the subjects of Ethan Hawke’s brilliantly crafted documentary series

Some people took up baking to pass the time during the severest days of lockdown. Some opted for gardening, others for drawing or painting.

Actor, director and novelist Ethan Hawke took on a more arduous task: an epic-length deep-dive into the lives, careers and long-lasting (but not without its stormy periods) marriage of Hollywood’s most enduring and intriguing couple, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

The result is the compelling and arrestingly clever six-part series The Last Movie Stars (Sky Documentaries, Saturdays and on demand), which does for its two subjects what Peter Jackson’s magnificent Get Back did for The Beatles.

It was the couple’s youngest daughter Clea Newman, a television producer, who approached Hawke to make a frank and revealing series about her parents.

But the credit for the finished product belongs entirely to him. He did a fantastic job, in challenging circumstances, of wrangling a huge amount of archive material into a gleaming, coherent whole.

The credit for the most important of that material, on the other hand, rests evenly between Paul Newman and his and Woodward’s close pal, the screenwriter Stewart Stern. in the 80s and 90s, Stern conducted, at Newman’s request, hundreds of hours of audio interviews with him, Woodward and a host of their friends, including Sidney Lumet, Robert Redford and Gore Vidal, whose description of the couple gives the series its title.

Newman planned to use the tapes to write an autobiography, but never did. Seemingly, on an impulse, he burned the tapes. Stern had made transcripts, however, and it’s these — often painfully raw and revealing — that give the series its spine.

Ingeniously, Hawke recruited pals George Clooney and Laura Linney to speak the words of Newman and Woodward. Familiar actors also provide the voices of other people Stern interviewed.

Throw in well-chosen film clips, interviews both new and from the archive, family photographs and home videos, and you have a 360-degree view of two remarkable stars who’ve frequently been idealised, yet rarely fully understood.

Newman and Woodward were always portrayed as having Hollywood’s most rock-solid marriage, which lasted up to Newman’s death from lung cancer in 2008. A year after, Woodward, now 92, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

While it’s true that they remained faithful to one another to the very end, the recreated audio and revealing new interviews with some of the adult Newman children demolish the perfect couple myth.

We learn that the hurt Newman caused his first wife, Jackie Witte, and their three children by leaving them for Woodward troubled him for years. We hear Woodward, who became stepmother to the children from her husband’s first marriage while raising their own three, admit that if she had the chance to do her life over, she’d probably remain childless (“Actors make bad parents”).

This, no doubt, was born out of her resentment, also detailed her, at the fact that while Newman’s career took off like a rocket after his breakthrough performance in Somebody Up There Likes Me, hers stalled, even though she was the one who’d won an Oscar for The Three Faces of Eve.

We see an unsparing home video of Newman, for years a functional alcoholic (which I didn’t know until I watched the series) plagued by fears that he was a second-rate copy of Marlon Brando and James Dean (who’d been first choice for Somebody Up There Likes Me before his tragic death in a car crash), staggering around his living room with a bottle in his hand.

Newman eventually gave up hard liquor and stuck with beer after Woodward gave him an ultimatum: get sober or get out.

We also find out about how the pain Newman felt after the death of his firstborn son Scott, who died of a drug overdose, set him on a new path as a philanthropist.

Hawke has pulled off something remarkable: a series that’s neither a hagiography nor a hatchet job, but something truthful and compassionate that humanises two great stars we all thought we knew.

At the end of this series, you’re left admiring them even more.