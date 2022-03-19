The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey: Samuel L Jackson dazzles as a lost soul on brink of fading away

Who would have thought that, at the golden age of 73, the great Samuel L Jackson might reinvent himself as a revered character actor? I didn’t.

The last time we saw Jackson on screen, he was essentially serving up the same-old charismatic-tough-guy-in-a-cool-jacket shtick opposite Ryan Reynolds in the abysmal big-screen action-comedy Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

In The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+), one of cinema’s most recognisable faces — and voices — finally does some heavy lifting for a change, and you know what? It suits him.

We’re in Atlanta, Georgia and Ptolemy Grey (Jackson) is in an awful state. The nonagenarian widower lives in squalor and spends his days shuffling about his bug-infested apartment, watching endless news re-runs, eating beans out of a tin, and trying to remember who he is and how he used to be.

Ptolemy hasn’t bothered a bath in forever, and his home — wall to wall with personal belongings, some of it valuable, most of it trash — is something of a physical manifestation of his scattered mind.

The only person who cares for Ptolemy is his kind-hearted great-nephew, Reggie (a terrific Omar Benson Miller), who calls over to check in every now and then and to accompany Ptolemy to his doctor’s appointments. It’s during his latest check-up that the doc informs Reggie of the facts.

Physically, his ‘Papa Grey’ is in fine nick for a chap his age, but his dementia-addled brain is a different matter entirely. A specialist may be able to assist — it’s just a shame that, after making the appointment, Reggie disappears from the scene.

Days pass and eventually someone pops by to accompany Ptolemy to his niece’s house. When he asks where Reggie is, Ptolemy is brought into the back room where his great-nephew is laid out in a coffin.

Reggie was shot dead not long after his last visit — and nobody knows why. The only person who comforts Ptolemy in his grief is a 17-year-old orphaned friend of the family named Robyn (a wonderful Dominique Fishback).

She looks after Ptolemy and becomes his new live-in carer, even going so far as to give his disgusting flat a badly needed makeover. If it sounds like we’ve spoiled too much of the plot, believe me, we’ve barely scratched the surface. Based on the 2010 novel by Walter Mosley (who writes / co-writes all six episodes),

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is something of a passion project for its star. Jackson purchased the screen rights not long after the book’s publication and he knows exactly what it’s like to watch a loved one lose a part of themselves to Alzheimer’s.

His grandfather, uncle, aunt and mother all suffered with the disease. There is an air of tender authenticity, then, about his performance, with one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures flexing a new set of acting muscles to deliver something a lot more vulnerable and a lot less showy than we’re used to.

Aged up, hunched over, eyes burning with sorrow, Jackson portrays Ptolemy as a man who has lost everything and remembers nothing, and his powerful, often devastating turn is a revelation.

There is a snag. Towards the end of the second instalment, The Last Days… takes a wobbly sci-fi turn when it’s revealed that the aforementioned specialist (a slippery Walton Goggins as Dr Rubin) has developed a cure for Alzheimer’s that will temporarily restore Ptolemy’s ailing mind, allowing him to investigate Reggie’s death.

Yep, that’s a big ask and I’m sorry to report that from there on out, The Last Days… loses some of its sparkle. But it’s worth diving in, not just for Jackson’s career-best performance, but for Fishback’s too.

Together, they bring to life this show’s greatest attribute: a compelling story of two broken souls holding on to one another as they figure out who they are and where they belong.

Meanwhile, it won’t surprise me if a Samuel L Jackson movie pops up in a question on One and Six Zeros (Channel 4). What we have here is an unnecessarily complicated quiz show hosted by Dara Ó Briain where the contestants essentially start out with a million quid (but not really).

Basically, they have to answer seven questions correctly in order to hold on to the “one and six zeros”. Each time they get a question wrong, they lose a zero, but they can also swap their questions for a chance to win a lower sum. Got it? Good.

In between rounds, they’re treated to jovial icebreakers and quirky one-liners courtesy of Ó Briain, who wears the look of a man who has only just been informed of the rules. Still, it kinda works.

It shouldn’t take an hour to do its business, but this otherwise harmless display boasts a unique selling point: it allows families to take part. In the first episode, a trio from Durham argued, cackled and cuddled their way to a £20,000 prize, and the best part of it all was watching Dara watch them damn-near lose their minds over questions about snooker, movies and politics. Our new favourite quiz show? Probably not, but it passes the time.

Finally, a word on Our Land (RTÉ Player), an excellent three-part documentary series that explores what it means to be Irish in 2022.

A fabulously assembled offering, with contributions from a diverse line-up of artists, activists and creators, including rapper JyellowL, poet Dagogo Hart and illustrator Holly Pereira, Our Land (directed by Zithelo Bobby Mthombeni) covers everything from immigration and identity to the challenges, conflicts and systemic racism endured by Irish minorities.

A sweeping, often cinematic display, insightful and informative as it is engaging, Our Land tackles harsh truths and asks tough questions.

But its ambitious, optimistic outlook — an Ireland that is slowly yet surely changing for the better, embracing and celebrating an entire spectrum of cultures, ideas and talent — is what leaves a mark. Essential viewing.