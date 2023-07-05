The King Who Never Was: it’s all fun and toffs until the shooting starts

Glamour is mixed with tragedy in this documentary about a fatal shooting involving the last heir to the Italian throne

Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy is protected by gendarmes in November 1991 after he was acquitted at a court in Paris of causing the death of Dirk Hamer in 1978. Photo via Netflix

The family of Dirk Hamer, including sister Birgit (left), after his death following a shooting on the island of Cavallo. Photo via Netflix

In one way, The King Who Never Was (Netflix) is television for those of us who love Hello! magazine. It provides an embarrassment of minor European royalty, yachts and hot young people. This is the very cast who, when not turning up at royal weddings and funerals, seem to operate on permanent switchback between European countries: Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland. It is quite confusing.

But the glamour is intense. One of the producers of the three-part series is Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi, the daughter-in-law of Princess Caroline of Monaco.

This happy rubbernecking at toffs in their togs is brought to a shuddering halt when a young German man, Dirk Hamer, is shot on a yacht in an altercation between the exiled heir to the Italian throne, Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, and a group of party people who had sailed from Italy to Cavallo, the French island where he spent his summer holidays each year.

It was August 1978. The group of about 30 beautiful young people had arrived in three boats. They were Italian and they knew that Vittorio Emanuele, whose father and grandfather had been kings of Italy, was in exile. Neither he nor his male heirs could return. The island was an Italian enclave within French territorial waters, and it was the closest that the former royal family could get to Italy without being thrown out by the authorities.

This is an Italian documentary so there is no mention of alcohol, but the young Italians were noisy. They were slagging off Emanuele — so his wife says — and things got worse when the two groups were in the island’s only restaurant together. The Savoy family went home.

The young people had borrowed a dinghy from Emanuele’s boat. This did not go down well. Later that night, Emanuele left his house, with his rifle, and confronted the beautiful young people. Two shots were fired.

Dirk Hamer was lying in a bunk below deck at the time. Two bullets, which may or may not have been aimed at another man but were definitely not aimed at Hamer, who was only 19, tore through the window of the boat’s cabin. One hit his femoral artery. First he had to have his leg amputated; then, four months later, he died.

He had only been on the island because his father had insisted that he accompany his stunningly attractive sister, Birgit, when the beautiful young people invited her to join them on their trip. She knew them, slightly, from Rome. Now her life was changed forever.

Emanuele’s life changed less. He was a Freemason, and, having been cut off from his family’s fortune when he married the beautiful Marina, had set about making another fortune through his friendship with the shah of Iran. Emanuele may have been involved with arms deals through Iran, whereby the weapons ended up in countries on the international blacklist.

All this time, Birgit Hamer was waiting for Emanuele to face justice for her brother’s killing. When the trial eventually came, in 1991, it was held in Paris. Emanuele was found guilty only of having a gun without a licence. Years later, when he was eventually allowed back in Italy, and in prison while charged with separate offences, he may or may not have admitted to a cellmate that he had indeed killed Hamer: “I was guilty but I managed to trick them.”

Emanuele absolutely denies saying any such thing. You get the impression he doesn’t know any more what is true. His son, Emanuele Filiberto, solved his dynastic problems rather cleverly by competing on the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing — and winning. Truly the world of minor European royalty is a strange one.