The Killing of Fr Niall Molloy part two: Reading between the lines written in blood

We’ve been conditioned through years of exposure to fictional murder mysteries on the page and screen to regard everyone, no matter how unlikely, as a suspect.

In the concluding part of The Killing of Fr Niall Molloy (RTÉ One, Monday), crime scene specialist Angela Doyle, formerly of Merseyside Police, made the point that suspects can be more than just suspects; they can also be living, breathing, one-person crime scenes, as important to an investigation as an item of clothing, a blood spatter or incriminating fingerprints.

In the case of the brutal killing of Fr Molloy in 1985, she said, Theresa Flynn was “the crime scene that got away”. The investigating gardaí felt there was no need to prove or disprove her husband Richard’s ludicrous version of what happened (detailed in last week’s episode), so no forensic evidence was taken from Theresa.

Richard’s pyjamas had been torn, yet none of the investigating detectives thought of checking under Theresa’s fingernails.

The second part of Adrian McCarthy’s superb documentary was itself a thing of two halves.

It re-examined the “how” of the crime, and also the possible “why”.

Angela Doyle and two other experts — former Northern Ireland state pathologist Prof Jack Crane and forensic psychologist Ciara Staunton — analysed a recreation, perfect in every detail, of the bedroom in the Flynns’ home, Kilcoursey House in Clara, where Fr Molloy was allegedly killed.

Fr Molloy’s nephew Bill Maher, who leads the Molloy family’s campaign to have a commission of investigation set up, furnished Prof Crane with his uncle’s pathology slides and post-mortem report.

Blood within the small air spaces in the lungs proved Fr Molloy didn’t die until some time after he was beaten. He lay on the floor, unconscious, inhaling blood for a couple of hours before his death.

A bloody drag-mark on the carpet suggested more than just a couple of punches in the face. It pointed to Fr Molloy being kicked while lying on the floor.

This would account for the low-level blood spatters on the wall.

Even leaving aside the damning physical evidence, the fact that the glaring inconsistencies and contradictions in the Flynns’ accounts were either overlooked or ignored is shocking.

Theresa, who was supposedly knocked unconscious by her husband, said she was alone in the bedroom when she eventually came round. Richard, however, said he’d revived her by splashing water on her face and tried to do the same to Fr Molloy.

Between the time of Fr Molly being attacked and dying, there was plenty of traffic through the house. Clara parish priest Fr Deignan, the Flynns’ daughter — a nurse — and the family GP had all been and gone before local Garda sergeant Kevin Forde even got the call from Richard Flynn.

“They had time to alter the scene,” said Angela Doyle.

This was the “how”. The “why” — the motive — appears to have been money. Fr Molloy and Theresa Flynn were business partners who jointly owned land and horses. They had shares in Irish and British companies, and held joint accounts.

They even went on holiday together. Her son, David, once said: “Their mutual bond was stronger than any husband-wife relationship.”

Extraordinarily, Theresa was falsely listed as Fr Molloy’s sister on an insurance policy.

Richard was deep in debt in the 1980s. Hundreds of thousands were owed to banks and Revenue.

Ten months before Fr Molloy’s death, he and Theresa signed a contract to buy land from Richard for £35,000, with a £24,000 deposit up front. Apparently, she was buying land she already owned.

When the Land Commission blocked the sale, Richard was obliged to return the money. There’s no evidence he did. Theresa said it was paid back in cash taken from a home safe that was found not to exist.

Shortly before his death, Fr Molloy instructed his solicitor to cut all business ties with the Flynns.

Maybe the truth will never formally emerge. It was impossible, though, not to read between the lines written in a man’s blood.