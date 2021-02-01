| 3.1°C Dublin

‘The Investigation’ review: Gripping Danish series raises the true crime bar

5 stars: ‘You get a real sense of what a murder probe must feel like from the inside’

Pilou Asbaek (left) as prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jensen and Soren Malling as homicide detective Jens Moller struggle to build a concrete case in The Investigation Expand

Pilou Asbaek (left) as prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jensen and Soren Malling as homicide detective Jens Moller struggle to build a concrete case in The Investigation

Pat Stacey

DANISH writer-director Tobias Lindholm’s six-part The Investigation, about the 2017 murder of 30-year-old Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who was reported missing after she boarded a miniature submarine to interview its owner, raises the bar for true crime drama.

It does so by rejecting every last one of the genre’s conventions. There’s no dramatic recreation of the murder, no lengthy interrogation scenes as the police try to break down the suspect and extract a confession, no big, satisfying courtroom climax with the murderer being sent down for life.

The failing of far too many true crime dramas is the tendency to focus almost exclusively on the murderer, to the belittlement of the murdered.

