The Gold: BBC’s starry Brinks-Mat robbery drama is a 24 carat winner

STORIES about criminals pulling off a heist and discovering they’ve bagged a far bigger haul than they expected have been the stuff of crime thrillers for decades, most notably Don Siegel’s 1973 film Charley Varrick, with Walter Matthau as a robber who unwittingly knocks over a bank owned by the Mafia.

A major difference between Siegel’s film and gleaming new six-part drama The Gold (BBC1, Sunday) is that one is complete fiction, while the other is based on facts that just happens to be wilder than fiction.

In 1983, a six-strong armed and masked gang burst into the Brink’s-Mat warehouse at Heathrow Airport. They’d expected to make off with a tidy £1m in foreign currency, mainly pesetas, stored in the vaults.

Instead, in a case of sheer dumb luck, they stumbled on three tonnes of gold bullion worth £26m (about £100m in today’s money) that was being kept there overnight, before being flown elsewhere. It was basically lying on the floor for the taking, like someone had forgotten to bolt the door on Aladdin’s cave.

In real terms, the heist remains the largest in history and its reverberations are still being felt 40 years later. We’re informed at the beginning that any gold jewellery bought in Britain since 1983 most likely contains traces of the Brink’s-Mat gold (it’s no secret that most of it was never recovered).

A different series might have spent its first episode focusing on the planning of the heist, which was pulled off with the help of a crooked security guard, and climaxed with its execution and the surprise discovery of the bullion.

But the robbery is done and dusted within the first few minutes. Scottish writer Neil Forsyth, whose eclectic list of credits include the gripping Guilt, the lovely Eric, Ernie and Me, and the Brian Cox comedy series Bob Servant, is more interested in the aftermath of the raid and the various interested parties on both sides of the law.

Some are real, others a composite of several people and at least one a totally fictional creation. Hugh Bonneville, putting plenty of distance between himself and his Downton Abbey and Paddington characters, leads a superb cast as real-life cop DCI Brian Boyce.

Passed over for the job of counterterrorism head, he reluctantly agrees to set up a task force to handle the case. He recruits Nicki Jenkins (Charlotte Spencer) and Tony Brightwell (Emun Elliott), two sharp officers from the Flying Squad (nobody calls them the Sweeney here) who were the first cops at the scene of the crime.

Identifying the gang, led by Micky McAvoy (Adam Nagaitis), proves easy enough for Boyce, who knows all of London’s street-level villains and has nicked most of them. His real priority, and a much tougher task, is finding the gold before it is smelted down and sent back into the market, and the money laundered out of reach.

The key figure in this part of the operation is Kenny Noye (Jack Lowden), a smooth, strutting fence who lives in a big country house, drives flash cars and appears to see himself as some kind of class warrior. “That’s the way England works,” he tells his wife. “Them lot own it, we nick it.”

Casting the handsome co-star of Apple’s Slow Horses rather flatters the real Noye, a violent brute who some years later was convicted of a road-rage murder.

Crooked solicitor Edwyn Cooper, a fictional character played by Dominic Cooper, comes from the same working-class streets as Noye, but has done a better job of disguising it by marrying into inherited wealth.

Like gangster Harold Shand in The Long Good Friday, which was released three years before the Brink’s-Mat robbery, Cooper and money launderer Gordon Parry (a real-life figure played by Sean Harris) plan to buy up chunks of London dockland and redevelop it. They’re the ultimate Thatcherite barrow boys.

The Gold ably fills the Happy Valley-shaped hole in BBC1’s Sunday night schedule, It’s unlikely to do Happy Valley-sized numbers, though, simply because viewers in the UK can binge all six episodes on the BBC iPlayer.

It’s as satisfyingly chunky as a gold bar, and a welcome change from the seemingly endless stream of thrillers featuring troubled cops and murdered women.