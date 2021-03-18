| 11.6°C Dublin

The Flight Attendant review: Kaley Cuoco shakes Big Bang’s particles off her shoes in hugely entertaining new show

Pat Stacey

Kaley Cuoco is terrific as the titular character in new series The Flight Attendant, on which she’s also the producer

WHEN an actor has spent more than a decade playing the same character in a phenomenally popular sitcom, it’s always going to be a challenge for them to outrun such a long shadow.

Just ask the cast of Friends. They’ve all been gainfully employed since the series ended in 2004, yet it’s unlikely they’ll ever again play characters as beloved as the ones that turned them into overnight stars.

Jennifer Aniston, currently starring in Apple’s The Morning Show, has enjoyed the most consistently successful post-Friends career of all, chalking up a string of popular movies. Someone somewhere, however, will always think of her as Rachel Green.

