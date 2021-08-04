| 19.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Equalizer review: A by-the-numbers reboot that can’t equal the original

Queen Latifah in the lead role is the best reason to watch it

Queen Latifah is good value for money in the reboot of The Equalizer, but the series itself is not particularly memorable Expand

Close

Queen Latifah is good value for money in the reboot of The Equalizer, but the series itself is not particularly memorable

Queen Latifah is good value for money in the reboot of The Equalizer, but the series itself is not particularly memorable

Queen Latifah is good value for money in the reboot of The Equalizer, but the series itself is not particularly memorable

Pat Stacey

WHEN the original version of The Equalizer began in 1986 it followed Miami Vice, which had arrived two years before, in establishing a new kind of American TV drama.

It was tougher, grittier and more violent than the average US TV thriller series, but also considerably smarter.

It started, don’t forget, when the number one programme was The Cosby Show (if we’d known then what we know now, etc) and the highest-rated crime series was the cosy Murder, She Wrote.

Most Watched

Privacy