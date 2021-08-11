The Devil’s Throat review: Heady Bulgarian thriller is literally eye-popping

There was predictable uproar in the UK in June when a leaked Brussels document revealed the EU wanted to reduce the “disproportionate” amount of British television being shown in member states, because it poses a threat to “cultural diversity”.

The outraged reaction from Whitehall and certain portions of the media, who saw this as spiteful revenge for Brexit, ran along the lines of: “Have they gone completely mad? British television is the best in the world. I mean, have you seen what television in [insert European country of choice here] is like?”

One especially smug and patronising newspaper piece even suggested that without the British to ride to its rescue, European TV would be “a total disaster”. The Empire spirit is truly alive and well.

It hardly needs pointing out at this stage that we have seen European television, and plenty of it: Wallander, Spiral, Generation War, The Killing, Inspector Montalbano, The Bridge, Salamander, Deutschland ‘83, ‘86 and ‘89, Dark, The Returned, Babylon Berlin, Witnesses, Call My Agent! and plenty more. Most of which put a lot of British TV to shame — not to mention exerting a huge creative influence on the crime genre. Without The Killing there’d be no Broadchurch.

Those, of course, are examples of the best Europe has to offer. We don’t see the trash. By the same token, viewers throughout Europe rarely get to see most of the rubbish British broadcasters belch out during any given year, either.

You can bet that when someone in France, Germany, Italy, Sweden or wherever say they love British television, the chances are they’re not talking about Naked Attraction, Love Island or My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

So only time will tell whether The Devil’s Throat (Channel 4, last night; All 4 on demand) joins the ranks of the European dramas mentioned above.

It certainly got off to an eye-catching — and indeed eye-gouging — start.

Even by the continent-roaming standards of the Walter Presents strand, curated by Italian TV producer Walter Iuzzolino, this is a fresh find: a Bulgarian mystery thriller that combines well-worn cop show tropes with ripped-from-the-headlines topicality, a murderer (or murderers) with a spectacularly grisly MO, plenty of spooky atmosphere and a suggestion that Satanic forces might be at work.

Gruff detective Filip Chanov (Vladimir Karamazov), based in the town of Smolya near the mountainous border with Greece, is cut from familiar troubled-hero cloth. He’s got the stubble, the scuffed leather jacket and the haunted look of a man with a past.

“Find a way to stop the fear,” his scowling, bullet-headed boss tells him, pointing out that his colleagues can see hands shaking, “or the fear will end up running the investigation”.

Exactly what “the fear” is we don’t yet know. Never mind hands shaking; a few stomachs are turning when Filip and his team arrive at their latest crime scene. The naked, bloated body of a middle-aged man has been discovered in the woods by a local, who saw two men near the scene and fired a couple of shots at them.

It’s soon established the victim’s eyes were removed with a sharp knife. It was the work of a real professional, notes the pathologist, as the eyelids are undamaged, and replaced with — gulp! — the eyes of a sheep.

It turns out the dead man is a retired cop. He was murdered at a different location and moved to the woods, but there are no signs his body was dragged. Bizarrely, he appears to have been dropped into the place from a height, even though no planes were flying in the area at the time.

Nosing around is Mia Yazova (Teodora Duhovnikova), who claims to be a journalist but soon admits to Filip she’s an agent with the National Security Agency in Sofia and has been on the trail of a trafficking ring connected to the victim.

Just as Filip and the team are pondering whether the murder could be religiously motivated, an elderly, blind Muslim woman tells him “an evil has been awakened” and that the man was killed by “Sheitan” (the devil).

This was a headily enjoyable opening episode that bodes well for the remaining 11. I’d take it over the best of British — you know, like Vera or Midsomer Murders — any night of the week.