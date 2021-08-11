| 19°C Dublin

The Devil’s Throat review: Heady Bulgarian thriller is literally eye-popping

Pat Stacey

Mia (Teodora Duhovnikova) and Filip (Vladimir Karamazov) investigate a grisly murder in The Devil&rsquo;s Throat Expand

There was predictable uproar in the UK in June when a leaked Brussels document revealed the EU wanted to reduce the “disproportionate” amount of British television being shown in member states, because it poses a threat to “cultural diversity”.

The outraged reaction from Whitehall and certain portions of the media, who saw this as spiteful revenge for Brexit, ran along the lines of: “Have they gone completely mad? British television is the best in the world. I mean, have you seen what television in [insert European country of choice here] is like?”

One especially smug and patronising newspaper piece even suggested that without the British to ride to its rescue, European TV would be “a total disaster”. The Empire spirit is truly alive and well.

