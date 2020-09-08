| 17.6°C Dublin

The Deceived review: Pure, unadulterated, unapologetic tosh- but that's okay

3 stars for drama starring Emmet J Scanlan, Emily Reid and Paul Mescal, written by Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer

Emmet J Scanlan and Emily Reid in The Deceived, Virgin Media One Expand

Pat Stacey

There’s a thin line between tripe and tosh. RTÉ One’s dismal The South Westerlies, for instance, is tripe. In hindsight, the two-star rating I gave it yesterday was probably insanely over-generous.

But The Deceived, Virgin Media 1’s new psychological thriller (or new-ish, since it’s already been on Channel 5, which co-commissioned it), is pure, unadulterated, unapologetic tosh. That’s okay, though.

Tosh can be a bit of fun when it’s done in the right way and taken in the right spirit. So far The Deceived, which kicked off last night with a double bill, is a lot of fun. It’s also completely bonkers.