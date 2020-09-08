The Deceived review: Pure, unadulterated, unapologetic tosh- but that's okay

There’s a thin line between tripe and tosh. RTÉ One’s dismal The South Westerlies, for instance, is tripe. In hindsight, the two-star rating I gave it yesterday was probably insanely over-generous.

But The Deceived, Virgin Media 1’s new psychological thriller (or new-ish, since it’s already been on Channel 5, which co-commissioned it), is pure, unadulterated, unapologetic tosh. That’s okay, though.

Tosh can be a bit of fun when it’s done in the right way and taken in the right spirit. So far The Deceived, which kicked off last night with a double bill, is a lot of fun. It’s also completely bonkers.

Co-writers Lisa McGee (Derry Girls) and her husband, the playwright Tobias Beer, have crafted an old-fashioned Gothic melodrama dressed up in 21st century clothes and indulging in 21st century sex.

Read More

Two episodes (of four) in and it’s as ripe as a month-old banana. The obvious model is Rebecca (there’s a fire, a spooky house and a dead wife whose presence seems to haunt the place).

Michael Callaghan (Emmett J Scanlan) is a lecturer in English literature at Cambridge. He’s suave, sexy and charismatic. His swooning female students just can’t take their eyes off him.

Keeping a close watch on him might not be a bad idea, actually. As played by Scanlan, an actor with a special gift for portraying shifty characters, Michael gives the impression he’d steal the eyes from your head when you’re looking the other way.

Honestly, you wouldn’t trust this fella to tell you the right time in a clock shop at noon. As my dear mother used to say, “I wouldn’t believe the Lord’s Prayer from his mouth.”

It’s doubtful Michael prays a lot. He does prey a lot, however, especially on smitten students like Ophelia (Emily Reid), who’s so cut-glass posh she makes the Queen sound like Shirley from EastEnders.

All it takes is one tutorial on Hardy, then Ophelia and Michael — who insists he’s not a Hardy man but is definitely a hardy man — are going at it like hammer and tongs. “You’re not the first and you certainly won’t be the last,” someone who’s familiar with Michael’s womanising ways warns Ophelia.

Needless to say, she doesn’t take a blind bit of notice. Not even an unexpected encounter with Michael’s wife, a bestselling novelist called Róisín (Catherine Walker), who lives in their big mansion back in Donegal, gives her cold feet.

“Not all women are allies, Ophelia, some are the enemy,” Róisín tells her portentously during a shared moment in the ladies’ room.

Then, faster than you can say “Zip up,” Michael disappears. Ophelia, as dogged as she is dumb, tracks him down to Donegal, where she finds him at the grave of Róisín, who died in a fire at their massive pile. Somehow, Michael has managed to keep her death a secret from even their closest friends, never mind the world at large.

“I should have walked away then,” Ophelia tells us, seemingly for the umpteenth time, in her voiceover. Instead, she shacks up with Micheal.

The writers throw everything into the pot. Róisín’s mother Mary (Eleanor Methven) creeps around the house, muttering darkly and splashing holy water everywhere.

Ophelia hears knocking sounds coming from behind the locked doors of empty rooms, and mysterious music wafting down from the floor above. She looks out the bedroom window and sees Róisín standing in the driveway.

Is it a ghost, or is Michael’s wife alive and hiding out? Is Ophelia losing her mind, or is everyone conspiring against her? Then there’s the local boozer, the kind of place where the locals stop talking and turn to look when a stranger walks in.

Paul Mescal, Ian McElhinney and one of the Derry Girls, Louisa Harland (playing a psychic), pop up. If there’s a serious comment in here about gaslighting, it gets swamped by the abundant silliness. It’s entertaining silliness, though.