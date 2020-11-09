| 13°C Dublin

The Crown review: With Diana's arrival and the Queen and Thatcher at war, the new season of Netflix’s royal smash is the best yet

After season three floundered, the new fourth series of the beloved Netflix show is full of intrigue, dramatic pacing and wonderful performances

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. Photo: Netflix Expand

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. Photo: Netflix

Paul Whitington

In season four of The Crown, Queen Elizabeth II emerges from her corner like a weary prizefighter to face her latest prime ministerial foe — a nippy middleweight decked out in royal blue. Margaret Thatcher sweeps to power in the opening episode, with radical plans to overhaul (i.e. obliterate) British society and turn its economy into a global powerhouse. She and Her Majesty did not get along, as evidenced by Palace leaks in the mid-1980s which almost caused a constitutional crisis. Their antagonism forms the spine of this latest season of the award-winning show, hitting Netflix this weekend.

Aside from the jingoistic exploits of picture-perfect villain Mrs T (wonderfully caught by Gillian Anderson), season four covers the death of Louis Mountbatten, the introduction into the royal fold of Diana Spencer, who will become an agent of chaos, her wedding to Charles, their triumphant Australian tour, the Falklands War, the continuing woes of Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew’s attention-seeking union with Sarah Ferguson, and the night an intruder entered the Queen’s bedroom.

Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman). Photo: Netflix Expand

Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman). Photo: Netflix

