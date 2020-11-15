| 8.3°C Dublin

‘The Crown’ finally turns on the queen and ‘ghastly family’

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in the new series of 'The Crown' Expand

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in the new series of 'The Crown'

Pat Stacey

EVERY season of The Crown, each covering roughly a decade, is essentially a 10-track compilation of the British royal family’s greatest hits. Season four is probably best summed up by adding the letter S to the start of the last word of that sentence.

This latest batch of episodes, covering 1979 to 1990, is the one in which series creator Peter Morgan finally turns on Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her ghastly family, who are depicted, almost without exception, as arrogant, cold-hearted, cruel, insular and entitled, living inside a bubble of privilege, completely out of touch with reality and incapable of expressing normal human emotions.

It even manages to do something I would have thought impossible. It nearly makes you feel sorry for Margaret Thatcher (an astonishingly accurate portrayal by Gillian Anderson).

