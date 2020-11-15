‘The Crown’ finally turns on the queen and ‘ghastly family’

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in the new series of 'The Crown'

EVERY season of The Crown, each covering roughly a decade, is essentially a 10-track compilation of the British royal family’s greatest hits. Season four is probably best summed up by adding the letter S to the start of the last word of that sentence.

This latest batch of episodes, covering 1979 to 1990, is the one in which series creator Peter Morgan finally turns on Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her ghastly family, who are depicted, almost without exception, as arrogant, cold-hearted, cruel, insular and entitled, living inside a bubble of privilege, completely out of touch with reality and incapable of expressing normal human emotions.

It even manages to do something I would have thought impossible. It nearly makes you feel sorry for Margaret Thatcher (an astonishingly accurate portrayal by Gillian Anderson).

The sentiment doesn't last long, mind you – just for the duration of episode two, The Balmoral Test, in which the newly-elected prime minister and her husband Denis (Stephen Boxer) spend a disastrously awkward weekend at the queen's estate in the Scottish Highlands. Out of place and uncomfortable, they're mercilessly mocked by a full complement of braying royals, but especially by Helena Bonham-Carter's spectacularly rude Princess Margaret. In contrast, the 18-year-old Lady Diana Spencer (a terrifically confident performance by newcomer Emma Corrin) passes this trial by condescension with flying colours and is considered perfect wife material for the 30-year-old Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor). The pair were, as we know, anything but compatible. As Princess Anne (Erin Doherty), the royal who comes closest to being recognisably human, tells her mother in one of the later episodes,

Diana had her share of affairs, of course, but The Crown lays the blame for the unravelling of their marriage firmly at the feet of Charles, who marries a woman he doesn’t love and continues to see one he does: Camilla Parker-Bowles (Emerald Fennel). He’s portrayed throughout as a tedious, whining, petulant, self-pitying, selfish jerk who resents being eclipsed by his beautiful young wife.This is one dominant narrative of season four. The other is the prickly weekly meetings between the queen and Thatcher, each of which begins with the latter’s absurdly slow and elaborate curtsy. In sharp contrast to previous seasons, which reserved a certain sympathy for the queen, this one portrays her as a cold fish. The main narrative is put on hold for a couple of what are essentially bottle episodes, one devoted to the back story of Buckingham Palace intruder Michael Fagan (Tom Brooke), who confronted the queen in her bedroom. This is the most explicitly soapy season so far. It may not be the heavyweight drama it thinks it is, but it’s certainly very entertaining.

