The Comey Rule review: Brendan Gleeson's ferocious performance as Trump saves stodgy drama

SOMETIMES you just have to hold your hands up, admit you were wrong and rest your head on the chopping block. So, hands up and head down: I was wrong about The Comey Rule.

Or rather, I was wrong about some aspects of it. I still maintain that, as a drama, the first half of Billy Ray’s mini-series, shown last week, was a slab of showily self-important, self-satisfied stodge.

Ray’s direction was leaden and plodding; his script stuffed full of clunky, corny dialogue that flattened any possibility of nuance or subtlety.

Every point the viewer was supposed to pick up on was rammed into their faces with all the finesse of a sledgehammer squashing a pea.

A classy cast, including Michael Kelly, Holly Hunter, Oona Chaplin and Jonathan Banks, weren’t asked to speak lines, so much as deliver mini-speeches or throw great slabs of exposition at one another – and by extension, at the audience.

Just in case you didn’t immediately connect the actors to the key figures they were playing, clumsy on-screen captions (“Andrew McCabe, Deputy FBI Director”, “Sally Yates, Deputy Attorney General”) saved you the trouble of working it out for yourself, and Ray, the trouble of writing better, more supple dialogue.

Working from James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, Ray was clearly in thrall to the former FBI director – played with rigid, pompous solemnity by Jeff Daniels – who Donald Trump abruptly fired four months into his presidency.

Ray was happy to kneel before Comey’s vertiginous opinion of himself, and didn’t put any critical distance between himself and Comey, who was unfailingly portrayed the way he clearly sees himself: as a tragic hero; a righteous, principled, high-minded man of integrity.

Rather, Comey was someone whose obsession with shielding himself and the FBI from accusations of impartiality did serious damage to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and helped install a dangerous, narcissistic fool in the White House. It was always about him and his beloved Bureau.

Where I was wrong about The Comey Rule was in underestimating its relevance and the potency of Brendan Gleeson as Trump, who finally made his grand entrance in last night’s concluding double-bill.

The sacking of Comey in 2017 feels like a long, long time ago. Trump has been responsible for so much mayhem and malevolence since then that I ventured last week that The Comey Rule would be nothing more than an interesting curiosity at this stage.

But context is everything. Since America’s Covidiot-in-Chief left hospital, pumped full of experimental drugs and potentially mood-altering steroids, the lunacy emanating from his virus-riddled White House, where Covid-19 is chomping through his inner circle like a ravenous Pac-Man, has increased a hundredfold. He’s cured! He’s beaten Covid-19! Americans shouldn’t be afraid of it! He might even be immune!

Against this current backdrop, Gleeson’s ferocious performance becomes a must-see. He plays Trump like a menacing gangster; a Mafia don, gripping people by the hand, pulling them towards him, leaning in uncomfortably close and breathing heavily all over them (even before the lung damage Covid-19 has probably left this out-of-shape 74-year-old with).

It’s creepy to behold when he does it to another man; one can only imagine how horrible it is for a woman.

Despite his imposing physical presence, take away the absurd hair and the fake tan (toned down here) and off-screen Gleeson doesn’t look at all like Trump. Then again, Anthony Hopkins and Frank Langella don’t look like Richard Nixon, either.

But Gleeson sounds like him (the voice is great). He feels like him. He gurns and snarls and sniffles and bares his teeth like him. The most striking thing about the scenes between Trump and Comey is not the well-documented demand for “loyalty” that Comey refused to give him. It’s the other stuff. The way Trump stares off into space, disinterested, during important national security briefings; the endless bragging; the rambling detours into trivia; the endless sleazy, creepy anecdotes about women.

We knew all about these from the many books about Trump. But seeing them re-enacted, brought to life on the screen, is grotesquely thrilling. It’s Gleeson’s monstrous Trump, not Daniels’ martyred Comey, that rescues The Comey Rule from mediocrity and makes it half a great political drama.

