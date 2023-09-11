The Changeling review: Apple TV+ horror fantasy plays it by the book to muddled, tedious effect

The Changeling (Apple TV+) 2/5

One of the most common complaints when a popular book is adapted for the screen is that it’s not faithful enough to its source material. But faithfulness can be overrated.

If, say, Steven Spielberg’s film of Jaws had stuck rigidly to Peter Benchley’s novel – a dreadful book featuring characters so unlikeable you wanted the shark to eat the lot of them – the director’s career might have turned out rather differently.

Books aren’t movies or TV series. What works on the page and what works on the screen aren’t interchangeable.

Unfortunately, the people who made The Changeling (Apple TV+) didn’t get the memo. By all accounts this is scrupulously faithful to Victor LaVelle’s 2017 fantasy horror novel. It even comes with a narration, delivered by the author in a dreary monotone.

Narrations are rarely a good idea unless they’re used very, very sparingly. Here, LaVelle’s persistent intrusions to ponderously spout some leaden aphorism quickly become tiresome, serving only to further slow down a drama which is already painfully slow and sludgy.

It starts out, in 2010, as a straightforward love story. The wonderfully named Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield) is a dealer in rare books who’s always on the lookout for the one big find that will make his fortune.

He discovers something even more precious: a librarian called Emma (Clark Backo), who works in a public library in New York. Impressed by her gentle, sensitive handling of a distressed customer with mental health issues, Apollo sets his cap – or rather his beanie – at her.

Apollo asks Emma out. She refuses. He goes back to the library and asks her five more times and gets five more refusals. “Some may call that stalking,” LaVelle cuts in. “Apollo called it persistence.”

In flashback, we learn that persistence/stalking was how Apollo’s father Brian (Jared Abrahamson), a cop, won the hand of his mother Lillian (Alexis Louder in flashback; Adina Porter in the present), only to abandon her and their son.

There are more flashbacks, to the childhood tragedy that left Emma and her sister orphaned, and yet more to Lillian’s youth in Uganda.

The adult Apollo is plagued by nightmares in which his father turns up in a mask, breathing blue smoke. His dearest wish is to be a better father than his own one was.

Anyway, on the seventh try, Emma says yes. But there’s a snag: she’s arranged to go backpacking in Brazil for a few months. Emma and Apollo pick things up again on her return, and she tells him of her spooky encounter with an old witch by a river.

The witch tied a red string around Emma’s wrist and said all her wishes will come true – provided she never cuts the string. Naturally, Apollo cuts the string.

They marry and have a child, who they name Brian, after Apollo’s errant father. After a brief period of joy, things start to go wrong. The baby cries constantly when Emma is alone with him, although he’s always as good as gold when Apollo is around.

She starts receiving mysterious text messages and photos of Apollo with Brian, which disappear whenever she tries to show them to anyone. The more sleep-deprived she becomes, the more she believes the baby is not hers – not even a baby, in fact.

The natural assumption is that Emma is suffering from severe postnatal depression and possibly psychosis (outside of the crying, we’re shown nothing to suggest the baby is demonic). And then she does something unspeakably horrifying, after which she disappears, leaving the bereft Apollo to go in search of her.

At the end of three episodes, The Changeling remains as clear as mud. There are references to fairytales and Norse legends. It seems to have something to say about Black history.

It’s dense with literary allusions. A first edition of To Kill a Mockingbird figures prominently. The young Apollo reads a book called To the Waters and the Wild, the title taken from a line in Yeat’s poem The Stolen Child.

Despite excellent performances, especially from Stanfield, it’s a muddled, frustrating mess and a real patience-tester.

Most heart-sinkingly of all, it’s not, as I presumed, an eight-part miniseries, merely the first season in a planned series. In other words, don’t expect many answers any time soon.