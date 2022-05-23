The Change review: Fine documentary makes the menopause part of the much-needed conversation

YOU know what us men are like. If we and not women were the ones facing the menopause, you’d never hear the end of it. We’d talk and talk and talk about it. We’d shout it from the rooftops.

One of the many aspects of the menopause examined in last night’s documentary The Change: Ireland’s Menopause Story (RTÉ One) was how little, up until recently, it was actually publicly talked about at all.

What discussion there was was often hushed and, for a certain, more reticent generation of women, tinged with embarrassment and perhaps even a sense of shame. The loss of libido that can be a part of the menopause still appears to be the last taboo subject.

A turning point of sorts came this time last year when Joe Duffy’s Liveline – which, for all the flak it often attracts, can sometimes be the epitome of good public service broadcasting – tackled the subject.

“I felt so alone and I’d thought, ‘There’s nobody I know going through this’,” said Christine, one of the many women interviewed in director Kim Bartley’s hour-long film.

Read More

The “this” Christine referred to included wild mood swings and bursts of aggression. There were multiple hospital visits and ambulance call-outs in a desperate attempt to find something to counter the hellish experience she was enduring.

Video of the Day

The one who often took the brunt of all this was the person closest to her: her young daughter Erin.

“She would just snap and then she would get really upset with herself,” said Erin.

Christine was far from alone. There are plenty of women going through what she went through, and plenty who for a long time also believed they were alone.

“The loss of oestrogen is felt everywhere,” said Dr Caoimhe Hartley. “There’s a huge number of different symptoms.”

Up to 40, in fact. Eighty percent of women going through the menopause will suffer from them. Twenty-five percent of those describe them as severe.

Kathy was no more than 28 when the menopause hit. “I thought I had some kind of cancer,” she recalled.

She found she couldn’t sleep for more than three hours. She was exhausted and having suicidal thoughts.

The first time she put on an oestrogen patch, she slept for 10 hours solid. It was the first proper night’s sleep she’d had in 20 months.

The patches are just one of a wide range of HRT products available. Another woman here, Sue, wasn’t aware of the wide range of options open to her until she heard the Liveline programme. And Sue is a nurse.

That women should still be left in the dark about such things in 2022 is outrageous, yet a staggering amount of misinformation and disinformation has swirled around the subject of the menopause for decades.

Dr Deirdre Lundy, who runs a much-needed menopause clinic at the National Children’s Hospital in Holles Street on Tuesdays, recalled how, 20 years ago, a study by the Women’s Health Institute linked HRT to breast cancer.

It was a completely unfounded claim, yet it turned many women off HRT for years. The ignorance and/or indifference of some in the medical profession has also done its fair share of damage.

Roisin had a breast cancer diagnosis at 35. Two years later she had a full hysterectomy. Not one doctor had thought to inform her that this was going to mean full-on menopause.

Eleven doctors refused to prescribe oestrogen because of her diagnosis. She spent 12 months going to different out-of-hours services all over the country to obtain it. She’d spin a yarn about how she was in town for the weekend, but had forgotten to bring her HRT medication with her.

“Every month I got better,” she said. “I knew it was oestrogen my body was missing.”

There was no such positive ending to the saddest story in the film. Shirley’s mother was 51 when she began suffering menopause-related sleeplessness.

Her GP, a man, prescribed sleeping tablets. They didn’t work. On her next visit, he told her she had depression and referred her to a psychologist. This had no effect either. She eventually took her own life.

Shirley herself is now 49 and expects the menopause, when it arrives, to hit her “with a bang”.

This was a vitally important documentary that needs to be watched by everyone, not just the half of the population that lives with the menopause.