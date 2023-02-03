The best TV shows of the week: RTÉ’s retrospective of cultural influencer Lady Gregory and Aisling Bea in Travel Man

Pick of the week Lady Gregory: Ireland’s First Social Influencer Thursday, RTÉ One, 10.15pm

When people speak of the Celtic revival, they mention Yeats and Synge, George Moore, but not always Lady Gregory. An Anglo-Irish widow from a wealthy background that reeked of empire, she nonetheless played a pivotal role in the Irish literary movement of the 1890s that helped sow the seeds of future revolutions. When the Abbey Theatre was founded in 1904, State permission was granted in Lady Gregory’s name: more than a dozen of her plays were performed there, written in a strange approximation of Hiberno-English that has not stood the test of time.

Her political beliefs shifted from soft unionism to nationalist republican, and in later life she developed a deep and abiding mistrust of all things English. A significant figure, then, in the development of a new nation’s cultural consciousness, and in this two-part documentary British actor Miriam Margolyes joins forces with writer and activist Senator Lynn Ruane for a tour of Lady Gregory’s world.

Last summer, Ruane and Margolyes set out to visit the many places that Isabella Augusta Gregory called home, from Dublin and London to the Aran Islands, her estate at Coole Park in Galway and her childhood home at Roxborough, which was burned down during the civil war. And from that childhood, and Lady Gregory’s writing, we discover how large and lasting an impact she had on Irish arts.

TV highlights of the week

SATURDAY

Pick of the day

Guinness Six Nations

Virgin Media One, 1pm

As expectation mounts in a World Cup year, Andy Farrell’s Ireland open their Six Nations campaign in Cardiff against a Welsh side under new — though not so new — management. Joe Molloy and guests set the scene. Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Night Out

BBC1, 6.50pm

Singer Lewis Capaldi is the poor soul who must hand over his phone for Send to All this week, and also performs his single Forget Me, and a lucky football fan’s boyhood dream is about to come true.

Roy Orbison: In Dreams

BBC2, 9.20pm

Documentary on the life and work of the unique and influential singer, who’s remembered by fans, including the Bee Gees, Bruce Springsteen, Bernie Taupin, David Lynch, Martin Sheen, Robert Plant and Bono.

​SUNDAY

Pick of the day

Happy Valley

BBC1, 9pm

In the last ever episode of Sally Wainwright’s gripping crime drama, there are many scores to settle when Catherine works her final shift, and her grandson Ryan faces a moral dilemma. Sarah Lancashire stars.

Live Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, 4pm

Manchester City can’t afford any slip-ups if they’re to keep up the pressure on Arsenal, but winning away to Spurs may not be easy. Kick-off at White Hart Lane is at 4.30pm.

Call the Midwife

BBC1, 8pm

Trixie is embroiled in a challenging case involving a teenage mother, Monica Joan welcomes an unusual guest, and Sister Veronica is shocked by the poor health of local children when she begins a monitoring scheme.

Top Dog

Channel 4, 11.15pm

Swedish crime drama about a lawyer and a recently released convict who are brought together by a mysterious disappearance. With Josefin Asplund.

MONDAY

Pick of the day

Putin vs the West

BBC2, 9pm

When Western leaders, including David Cameron, tried to engage Vladimir Putin in peace-making efforts in the Middle East, the Russian leader instead doubled down on his support of dubious allies like Bashar al-Assad.

The 65th Grammy Awards

RTÉ2, 9pm

Highlights of the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with Beyoncé among those seeking to add to their collection of gongs.

Everyone Else Burns

Channel 4, 10pm

Fiona’s boredom with her marriage intensifies when David shows her a box of his deepest secrets, and Aaron is asked to stop drawing pictures of non-believers burning in hell.

TUESDAY

Pick of the day

High Road Low Road

RTÉ One, 7pm

Fellow stars of Mrs Brown’s Boys Danny O’Carroll and Paddy Houlihan visit the beautiful city of Amsterdam, where bike tours, the Anne Frank museum and swinging off buildings are all on the agenda. But while one gets five-star luxury, the other will have to slum it.

The Shamima Begum Story

BBC2, 9pm

Josh Baker talks to Shamima Begum, who left London in 2014 at the age of just 15 to join Isis. Four years later, and pregnant with her third child, she asked to return to the UK, but showed little remorse for her actions.

Consent

Channel 4, 10pm

In this new drama based on the testimonies of young people, a teenage girl who gets a scholarship to a private school is treated like an outsider, and is disbelieved when she makes a serious accusation against another student.

Navalny

BBC4, 10pm

Documentary following Russian politician Alexei Navalny as he and his team attempted to prove that the Kremlin had been complicit in his attempted assassination in 2020.

WEDNESDAY

Pick of the day

Neven’s Greenway Food Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

On the final leg of his journey around the country, Neven Maguire cycles from Dungarvan along the Waterford Greenway, a 46km walking and cycling track with stunning views of the Comeragh Mountains and the River Suir.

Sort Your Life Out

BBC1, 9pm

Stacey Solomon and the team meet the Viney family, whose home is snowed under with heirlooms from a great grandmother as well as the contents of a recently closed gift shop.

Hold the Front Page

Sky Showcase, 9pm

This week amateur journalists Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar go to work at The Scotsman, where they review acts at the Edinburgh Fringe and travel to the Highlands to observe a rocket launch.

THURSDAY

Pick of the day

Marie Antoinette

BBC2, 9pm

When Antoinette finally falls pregnant, scurrilous pamphlets are circulated around Paris depicting Chartres as her lover and claiming that the child is his. In response, Louis locks down Versailles, and questions his wife’s many enemies.

The Apprentice

BBC1, 9pm

The contestants fly to Dubai where they’re tasked with organising a corporate away-day for international clients. And while one team trades on the glitz and glamour of the city, the other heads to the desert to try something more traditional.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Dublin chef Mark is paired with Jois, a 22-year-old hairstylist from Kildare, and speed-dater Karl and psychologist Sara’s date gets off to a bumpy start when she mistakes him for the waiter.

FRIDAY

Pick of the day

The Graham Norton Show

BBC1, 10.40pm

Salma Hayek and Julianne Moore talk to Graham about their new films Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and Sharper, and Shania Twain will perform a song from her new album.

Six Nations Under-20s

RTÉ2, 7.35pm

Daire O’Brien and Eddie O’Sullivan are at Musgrave Park for live coverage of the Ireland U20s tie with France, which kicks off at 8pm with commentary from Des Curran.

​

Travel Man: 48 Hours in Split

Channel 4, 8.30pm

In the Croatian city of Split, Joe Lycett and Aisling Bea go paddle-boarding, visit a frog museum, explore a maze of alleys that were once a Roman palace, and approach — with much trepidation — the local seafood.