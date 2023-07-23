The Bear serves up a fresh feast of bite-sized drama in new season

Streaming reviews

After the nearly universally ecstatic reviews of season one of The Bear (Disney+) – one of last year’s surprising streaming hits – and the slew of awards it has won, a certain weight of expectation greets season two of the restaurant drama. Like picky diners we want something new, but also more of the same.

Creator Christopher Storer walks this line by giving us a similar story arc – a group of flawed-yet-driven individuals coming together to build something important – while adding in notes of sweetness and nostalgia to his dish. And the results are, once again, delectable.

​Season two moves away from the almost war film freneticism and claustrophobia of the first outing, into a series of more gently paced and intimate character studies.

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has returned to the sandwich shop left adrift after his brother died by suicide and has made a go of it. Now he wants to transform the place into a fine dining experience, similar to the restaurants in which he learned his trade.

He is a man burdened by the responsibility of his vocation and it’s written all over his weary face. Money, as ever, is a huge worry, and in order to make the books balance, Carmy has to lean heavily on his mob-connected uncle Jimmy, who will be paid off handsomely if the place is a success.

That in turn depends on the commitment of Carmy’s motley crew of chefs and kitchen workers, who will fight the clock until opening. “Every second counts” reads the slogan on a calendar that looks down at them as they scurry around the kitchen. And Storer doesn’t waste a single one.

Each of the central characters continues to change and develop in a way that slows the series to a more digestible pace. Pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce) has decided to go to Copenhagen to refine his dessert-making skills, and must deal with the guilt of leaving his motor neurone-ravaged mother behind in Chicago, their unspoken bond offering a clue as to why he loves to bake.

Carmy’s cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) flails as he tries in vain to preserve the parts of the original restaurant that he loved, even as the ground moves under him. And sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Carmy’s right-hand woman, must deal with her frustrations with him as well as the expectations of her own father. Together they form a kind of family and Storer makes ample use of intimate close-ups, which bring us right to the heart of their inner turmoil.

Though the frantic tempo of the first season feels ramped down, every detail of the kitchen operation once again rings viscerally true and Carmy’s whole endeavour feels like an echo of the struggle many of us feel to find meaning in a post-Covid world.

The episodes are mostly brief little tasters – each clocking in at barely 30 minutes – but midway through the second season comes one that is twice that length. We flashback to a Christmas past, and a dinner with Carmy’s extended family (including guest starring parts from Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul fame, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Carmy’s mother) which shows in excruciating detail exactly how they all got so alienated from each other.

Curtis is particularly affecting as the mother who seems to be in the throes of mental illness, and who refuses to give Carmy the validation he obviously craves. Her shadow casts a pall over his effort to make a go of things. Even when Carmy seems to have a chance at happiness, such as in an episode in which he reconnects with an old crush from school, the chef struggles to outrun the patterns of damage his family has left him with.

Through it all the city of Chicago looms in the background like its own character. Exterior shots capture the brutality of the winter, with frozen lakes and bitter winds forming a contrast to the glowing interiors and the homage to the city’s food culture; in one montage sequence a series of ravishing dishes vividly illustrate the food art the chefs are striving for.

It all adds up to something which more than justifies the hype. Rather than plating up the same successful fare, The Bear serves up something fresh this time around, in a season focused much more on character, tone and mood than mere plotting. And in doing so Storer and his fantastic ensemble cast have given us the television equivalent of fine dining.

Drag and damnation: Three of the week’s best shows

Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 Sky Max The Gemstones are kind of like the Roys from Succession if the business was God rather than media. That said, their megachurch of course has its own TV channel, and in this outing the opulence and hypocrisy reaches new and preposterous heights.

Dave, Season 3 Disney+ A series about a neurotic white rapper who becomes a YouTube star might not sound promising but this has turned out to be one of the sleeper hits of the last few years and, with its smorgasbord of penis jokes, it does cringe comedy better than anything else.

Drag Me to Dinner Disney+ from July 26 Drag queens don’t just read children’s stories and have lip synch battles, they also organise terrific parties. At least the feisty contestants in this fun reality series do, as they get ready to do compete in a sort of cross between Come Dine with Me and Ru Paul’s Drag Race.