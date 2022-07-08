The Baby review: Natal nightmare skimps on the scares and laughs

EVERYONE knows babies ruin your life. They wreck your sleep patterns, they muck up your sex life, they stink up your home with their dirty nappies.

They pee in your lap and dribble on your shoulder and puke on your last set of clean clothes. They destroy your social life.

You barely go out with your childless friends anymore. And the odd time you do go out with them, you end up boring them rigid by prattling on about your bloody BABY!

These, at any rate, are the well-worn clichés. The reality for most people is probably a lot less fraught and maybe even a lot more fun. I know it was for my wife and me; we had a whale of a time with the kids from day one.

As far as I’m aware, none of our friends hid behind the nearest car when they spotted one or both of us pushing a buggy in their direction.

Then again, we got lucky. We didn’t have demonic babies like the ones in It’s Alive, Rosemary’s Baby, Eraserhead, The Brood or Ray Bradbury’s famous short story The Small Assassin.

To this gurgling gallery of evil infants, we can now add the nipper in Sky/HBO mini-series The Baby (Sky Atlantic, Wednesday; all episodes on demand).The Baby, created by Lucy Gaymer and Sian Robins-Grace, could be metaphor for how women who aren’t in the least maternal and don’t want to have children are routinely stigmatised by those who are and do.

Or it could simply be what it’s billed as: a horror-comedy. If the latter is the case then that’s unfortunate. Based on the two episodes I watched, The Baby is not much cop at being horror or comedy.

There’s one half-decent jump scare early on, but this turns out to be just a nightmare — and scary dream scenes in horror movies (A Nightmare on Elm Street being the obvious exception) are always a cop-out. Laughs are even harder to come by than screams.

Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) is a London chef who’s single, romantically uninvolved, nearing 40 and probably the least maternal woman in the world. She’s feeling alienated from her friends, who are all either happy clappy new mothers or cheerfully pregnant. This sucks all the fun — not to mention all the cigarette smoke — from their weekly girls’ poker night.

After Natasha has a serious falling out with her two best mates Mags and Rita (Shvorne Marks and Isy Suttie), she decides to take a few days off to get her head together.

She heads to a remote, rundown beach house (more of a wooden shack, really) she’s rented from a weird old lady (Amira Ghazalla). It’s here that a baby boy, played by twins Abie and Arthur Hills, literally drops into her arms, having plummeted from the edge of the cliffs that tower over the beach.

The baby’s arrival is preceded by a few seconds of a young woman, who hits the ground with a sickening slap, spraying blood and guts everywhere. Natasha’s oddly muted reaction to this horrific moment is, I think, the writers’ idea of what passes for deadpan black comedy.

At least they got the “dead” part right. The attempts at humour, whether black or a lighter shade, flatline.

Natasha hands the baby over to two gormless uniformed coppers who were on the scene when woman and child went over the edge.

But as they’re driving away, a massive boulder drops onto their car, killing both of them, yet leaving the baby miraculously, or perhaps devilishly, unharmed.

Deciding to head back to London, Natasha tries to dump the baby on a kindly old geezer who runs a service station and slip out through the bathroom window.

Just as she’s trying to start her car, he’s killed when a shelf falls on him. Do we sense a pattern forming here? Yes we do, one as repetitive as the pattern on wallpaper and only marginally more entertaining to look at.

Whenever Natasha tries to lose the baby, he boomerangs back again, leaving dead bodies around the place.

Courtesy of a computer file containing photos of the baby with different women that someone leaves on her doorstep, Natasha gradually starts to figure out she’s not the only “mother” this malevolent ankle-biter has adopted over the years.

The Baby might be more tolerable if Natasha wasn’t so overbearing. She really is a pain.

The good news is the episodes are only 35 minutes. The bad news is there are eight of them.